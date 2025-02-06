Nation's Largest Muslim Advocacy Group is Giving Advice About How to Evade ICE



No American Soldiers Needed for Trump Gaza Plan

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  February 06, 2025 8:00 PM
President Trump elaborated on his plans for Gaza early Thursday morning, writing on social media that no American troops would be needed, and that Gaza would be “turned over to the United States by Israel.”

“The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region. They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free. The U.S., working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth. No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

During his joint press conference on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said that the U.S. would seek control of Gaza in order to create an economy to “supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”

Trump stated that his goal was to resettle approximately 1.7 million Gazans, saying that “I think they’ll be resettled in areas where they can live a beautiful life and not be worried about dying every day.”

Trump added that Egypt and Jordan, even though they both strongly oppose the idea, would take in Gazans, saying that “[T]hey won’t tell me no. I want to remove all the residents of Gaza. It will happen.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that U.S. tax dollars will not be used in rebuilding Gaza.

“It’s been made very clear to the president that the United States needs to be involved in this rebuilding effort to ensure stability in the region for all people. But that does not mean boots on the ground in Gaza. It does not mean American taxpayers will be funding this effort. It means Donald Trump, who is the best dealmaker on the planet, is going to strike a deal with our partners in a region,” Leavitt stated.

