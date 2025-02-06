Democrats' Week Gets Worse As Russell Vought Confirmed As Director of OMB

On Thursday night, the Senate confirmed Russell Vought as President Donald Trump's new director to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). He was confirmed along a party line vote, 53-47. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also had support from only Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, who cast the tiebreaking vote to confirm him last month. Nevertheless, Vought and Hegseth still received the votes to get confirmed.

Such a vote comes despite Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) taking to X earlier on Thursday to declare Senate Democrats were "HOLDING THE FLOOR to fight back against" such a nomination. Schumer even referred to him as " the most radical nominee with the most extreme agenda..."

Schumer and Democrats overall have been throwing tantrums all week, including and especially about Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and efforts on government accountability. They really ramped up the craziness over Vought, though, especially when it comes to his ties to Project 2025, the boogeyman of Democrats, not just with last year's election, especially at their convention, but even today at the start of Trump's second term.

As fact-checkers have confirmed multiple times, Project 2025 has nothing to do with Trump or his campaign, and has actually criticized many of the ideas in the over 900-page document. Rather, it's a separate initiative of the Heritage Project.

Vought previously served in various roles at the OMB during the first Trump administration, including as deputy OMB director, acting director, and then the director for the final months of the term.