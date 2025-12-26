$1.4 Million Turtle-Smuggling Scheme Ends in Prison Sentence

A federal judge in Buffalo, New York, sentenced Wei Qiang Lin, of Brooklyn, New York, to two years in prison for falsely labeling live turtles, snakes, and lizards as toys before exporting them in delivery boxes destined to Hong Kong.

Lin was also fined $2,339, which is how much U.S. currency he had on him when he was arrested.

According to court filings, between August 2023 and November 2024, Lin exported to Hong Kong approximately 222 parcels containing around 850 turtles, but he labeled the boxes as containing “plastic animal toys,” among other things, in violation of the Lacey Act.

The approximate market value of the turtles was $1.4 million. Law enforcement intercepted the turtles during customs inspections and observed them bound and taped inside knotted socks within the shipping boxes.

Lin also attempted to export protected Abronia lizards and venomous green tree vipers and palm pit vipers. The wildlife is protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officers also intercepted packages shipped by Lin that contained rare Cora mud turtles. The Buffalo Zoo used the seized turtles to set up the first-ever assurance colony for the species, which can be used to repopulate them if the wild population becomes unsustainable.









Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD), U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo for the Western District of New York, and Assistant Director Doug Ault, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement announced the sentence.

Lin was investigated and charged as part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Operation Terrapene, which is an ongoing operation coordinated with other federal and local law enforcement agencies to detect turtle smugglers and dismantle highly-organized syndicates.

Federal agencies include Customs and Border Protection, Postal Inspections Service, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Trial Attorney Rachel Roberts and Senior Trial Attorney Ryan Connors of ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango for the Western District of New York prosecuted the case.

