There's a Major Update on the Power of Local Law Enforcement and Deportations
Trump Turns the Microphone Over to Hurricane Helene Victims
Congress Launches New Investigations Into Debanking
Trump Administration Shuts Down All Aid to Ukraine
RINO Thom Tillis Backed Away From Sinking Pete Hegseth's Nomination. Here's Why.
No, We Don't Need to Extend the Presidency to Three Terms for Trump
Thomas Massie Introduces Measure That Would Be a Game Changer for Gun Rights
Where Is Newsom's Wildfire Aid Bill Going? Not Where You Think
Gavin Newsom Shows Up Uninvited as Trump Arrives in California for Wildfire Aid
Media Complains They Are Already 'Exhausted' Over Covering Trump – Five Days...
VIP
Mike Johnson Vows to Investigate Biden Family Pardons
DeSantis Shuts Down Reporter Who Criticizes Trump’s Immigration Policies
Trump DOJ Dismisses Case Against Doctor Who Exposed 'Trans' Surgeries at Texas Children's...
VIP
Do Americans Support Limits on Abortion? Here's What a New Poll Shows
Tipsheet

Pete Hegseth Confirmed as Secretary of Defense

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 24, 2025 9:25 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It was one of Donald Trump’s most 'controversial' nominations. Pete Hegseth being selected to run the Pentagon as our next secretary of defense caused liberal America to melt down, leading to a prolonged media assault on his character based on zero evidence. Even then, the allegations were weak sauce, which was mainly grounded in unfounded rumors that he was intoxicated on the job and committed a sexual assault in 2017. All of which are inaccurate. 

Advertisement

No doubt, Democratic senators grilled Hegseth at his confirmation hearing, but it wasn’t enough to derail the nomination. Still, we knew it would be a partisan vote on the Senate Armed Services Committee. Hegseth's nomination was sent to the Senate on a 14-13 vote, where he was later confirmed 51-50. Vice President JD Vance was summoned to perform his constitutional duty and break the tie. 

Recommended

RINO Thom Tillis Backed Away From Sinking Pete Hegseth's Nomination. Here's Why. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The journey for the final vote wasn't a cakewalk either, as the motion to invoke cloture barely passed 51-49. It's not a shocking development, as Hegseth's nomination is controversial. Still, it doesn't help that Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME), the carriers of Republican political heartburn in these fights, decided to jump ship over a new shoddy hit piece that NBC News and others ran about Mr. Hegseth reportedly being threatening to his second wife, which she denies. It was a last-minute ambush launched by Hegseth's brother's ex-wife. You cannot make this up.

After serious rumors that Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) might vote against confirmation, things came down to the wire. At the last minute, he announced he'd back Mr. Hegseth.

Advertisement

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) did vote against the nomination, joining forces with Murkowski and Collins. What a disgrace.

During the hearings, Hegseth's extramarital trysts were mentioned. Yet even voters know DC is a snake pit. It’s a hub where everyone is drunk and womanizes. The late Ted Kennedy, a hero of the Democratic Party, is infamous for both. If allegations of drinking and some trysts are all you have, again, given how people operate in DC, it’s a shoulder shrug. At the very least, it only highlights gross Democratic hypocrisy, as Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) pointed out. He wouldn’t let a character assassination attempt fall by the wayside.

Advertisement

No one cares, especially Democrats who love a former president named Bill, who was credibly accused of rape multiple times. It’s how you know this was all for show.

Congratulations, Mr. Secretary. 

***

Also, gross:

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RINO Thom Tillis Backed Away From Sinking Pete Hegseth's Nomination. Here's Why. Matt Vespa
Remember 'Mostly Peaceful Protests'? Check Out the Media's New Narrative for Covering Anti-Trump Violence Mia Cathell
Another Federal Bureaucrat Outed for Circumventing Trump's Anti-DEI Effort Leah Barkoukis
Where Is Newsom's Wildfire Aid Bill Going? Not Where You Think Sarah Arnold
Gavin Newsom Shows Up Uninvited as Trump Arrives in California for Wildfire Aid Sarah Arnold
DeSantis Shuts Down Reporter Who Criticizes Trump’s Immigration Policies Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
RINO Thom Tillis Backed Away From Sinking Pete Hegseth's Nomination. Here's Why. Matt Vespa
Advertisement