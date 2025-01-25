Senate Confirms Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary

Former South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has successfully cleared a major hurdle in her Department of Homeland Security confirmation process, officially confirming her in the Senate as the next DHS secretary. The former South Dakota governor navigated the Senate's rigorous vetting process and is now leading the agency under the new Trump administration.

Advertisement

Lawmakers gathered for a rare Saturday session to vote on Noem’s confirmation as the head of the top Cabinet position. The Senate ultimately confirmed her with a vote of 59-34.

Thank you, Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, for the confidence in me to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security.



I will work to make America SAFE again! — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) January 25, 2025

Noem received unexpected praise from top Democrat Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), overseeing her review.

“During her confirmation hearing, I pressed Governor Noem to set aside partisan ideologies and to follow the facts when it comes to the threats our communities face – whether we’re talking about securing our borders, foreign and domestic terrorism, or even increasingly devastating natural disasters,” Peters said. “Given her openness to working on a bipartisan basis to address these and other threats to our homeland security, I voted to advance her nomination out of committee and send it to the Senate floor for consideration.”

However, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) held the vote up, saying that Noem was "heading in the wrong direction." I will vote no.

"There are obvious and bipartisan solutions to fix the mess at our border and to greatly improve our immigration system. Those solutions include the bipartisan border security bill we introduced last year with Senators Lankford, Murphy and Sinema, and even better, a comprehensive reform package along the lines of the bipartisan compromise of the Gang of Eight from 2013. These are real solutions that would solve our immigration problem. And Kristi Noem seems headed in the wrong direction," Schumer said earlier in the day.

As the DHS secretary, Noem will manage the nation's security, including immigration, border control, cybersecurity, and disaster response. Noem’s nomination comes at a time when national security and immigration reform remain at the forefront of American political discourse. She has built a reputation as a staunch Republican who gained national attention for how she handled the COVID-19 pandemic, where she resisted widespread lockdowns and mandates. She received praise for advocating for personal freedom and keeping businesses open. During her time as governor, Noem held a strong stance on issues like Second Amendment rights, opposition to federal overreach, and an uncompromising approach to crime and law enforcement.

Noem’s experience positions her well to oversee the DHS. She has managed crises, including natural disasters, and has been a vocal advocate for securing the U.S.-Mexico border. She also has a track record of working across party lines in her state, though her conservative policies have often aligned her closely with the Republican Party.

On Friday, the Senate voted 61-39 to overcome a filibuster on Kristi Noem’s nomination. With this vote, she becomes the final member of Trump’s core national security team to be confirmed. She was on track for confirmation after the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved her nomination with a 13-2 vote on Monday.

Advertisement

Following Trump’s inauguration on Monday, the Senate confirmed Marco Rubio as Secretary of State. Before the weekend, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were also confirmed for their respective roles.