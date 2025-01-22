Here's Who Trump Named as the Next Head of the Secret Service

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday night in a Truth Social post that he had tasked Sean Curran with serving as the next head of the United States Secret Service (USSS). The White House Office of Communications also shared the social media post in an email. As the post indicated, Curran has protected the president and his family before, and was even present when Trump was nearly assassinated during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

"Sean is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service," Trump's post began, also highlighting how Curran has worked for the Secret Service before.

"Sean has 23 years of Law Enforcement experience, starting his career in Secret Service in 2001, as a Special Agent in the Newark Field Office, where he conducted protection, intelligence, investigations, recruitment, and logistics support for the district," Trump's post further explained. "During my First Term, Sean served as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Presidential Protective Division, with direct oversight and responsibility of multiple protectees, and enhanced security plans for my residences."

"Sean has distinguished himself as a brilliant leader, who is capable of directing and leading operational security plans for some of the most complex Special Security Events in the History of our Country, and the World. He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania," Trump continued. "I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before. Thank you Sean, and Congratulations!"

After Trump faced the first assassination attempt last July, the USSS, then under the director of Kimberly Cheatle, faced heavy scrutiny for a multitude of failures. Cheatle was heavily grilled by Congress, with many members from both parties calling on her to resign, as Townhall covered extensively at the time. She resigned 10 days after the assassination attempt, which also resulted in the death of a rally attendee, Corey Comperatore.

A bipartisan taskforce was quickly set up and released a final report of their findings late last year.

Cheatle was replaced by Acting Director Ronald Rowe, who also found himself running into trouble with lawmakers, including and especially Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who was in frequent contact with whistleblowers about failures on the part of the USSS. Hawley released a whistleblower report shortly after Trump faced a second assassination attempt, approximately two months after the first.