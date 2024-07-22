We Have an Update From Biden's Doctor
Was the War Chest Transfer From Biden to Harris Legal?
Biden Calls Into Kamala HQ From His COVID Bunker to Let Everyone Know...
GOP Rep Scales the 'Sloped Roof' Used by Trump's Would-Be Assassin. Here's What...
Time to Fight
Kamala Harris a 'Bigger Threat' to Down-Ballot Dems Than Biden: NRSC Memo
Lawmakers Visit Site of Trump Assassination Attempt Before the Secret Service Director
Before Exiting 2024 Race, Biden Announced He Used Taxpayer Dollars to 'Relieve' Student...
Here Was RFK's Response to Biden Dropping Out of the Presidential Race
Poll: Here's How Biden's Fellow Democrats Feel About Him Dropping Out of the...
Kamala Harris Endorsed by Major Pro-Abortion Group
Secret Service Director Tries to Cover Up DEI Priorities
Trump's Forceful Message About Our Hostages in Gaza
Following Biden's 2024 Announcement, Here Are Some Democrats Who Did Not Endorse Kamala...
Tipsheet

Republicans and Democrats on Oversight Committee Jointly Call for Cheatle's Resignation

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 22, 2024 6:15 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Pretty much from the start, the reports about how the U.S. Secret Service handled the assassination attempt against former and potentially future President Donald Trump on July 13 have been damning. It was thus likely that Director Kimberly Cheatle was going to have a pretty awful time testifying before Congress. Cheatle just earlier on Monday wrapped up testifying before the House Oversight Committee, after which Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) both signed a letter calling for her to resign

Advertisement

The letter has been shared to both parties' X accounts and is the pinned post for House Republicans on the Oversight Committee.


"Today, you failed to provide answers to basic questions regarding that stunning operational failure and to reassure the American people that the Secret Service has learned its lessons and begun to correct its systemic blunders and failures. In the middle of a presidential election, the Committee and the American people demand serious institutional accountability and transparency that you are not providing," the brief letter reads in part. "We call on you to resign as Director as a first step to allowing new leadership to swiftly address this crisis and rebuild the trust of a truly concerned Congress and the American people," the letter continued.

Recommended

Joe Biden’s Final Humiliation and the Fight Ahead Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

As the letter has been circulating over X, many users have pointed out that this is a rare form of agreement between Comer and Raskin on the Committee.

While many Democrats chose to use their time to focus on gun control, they also went after Cheatle as well, including Raskin, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), and even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) came off as particularly appalled at Cheatle, even using explicit language during her time. Mace asked the director if she'd like to use the five minutes allotted to draft up her resignation letter, but Cheatle declined.

Also on Monday, Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY), who sits on the Committee, drafted a resolution calling for the termination of Cheatle. 

Advertisement

"U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle must be held accountable for the unacceptable failure to keep President Trump and rallygoers safe on July 13th," said Langworthy. "In our Oversight hearing today, she did nothing but dodge questions and deflect blame. Corey Comperatore is dead because of this failure of the Secret Service. The American people deserve transparency and competence from their leaders, especially those tasked with the critical responsibility of protecting our nation's highest office. She must be fired now."

Even after Monday's hearing came to a close, more damning information has continued to come out. As Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) shared, whistleblowers have come forth with information that law enforcement was stationed on the roof on the day of the Trump rally, but went back inside because it was considered too hot. 

Advertisement

He also posted a letter directed to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asking additional questions that he expects to hear back about on July 26.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden’s Final Humiliation and the Fight Ahead Kurt Schlichter
The 15-Second Clip That Defines Kamala Harris Guy Benson
We Have an Update From Biden's Doctor Katie Pavlich
Here Are Three Red Flags Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Dropped During Her Grilling by Congress Matt Vespa
GOP Rep Scales the 'Sloped Roof' Used by Trump's Would-Be Assassin. Here's What He Found. Matt Vespa
Before Exiting 2024 Race, Biden Announced He Used Taxpayer Dollars to 'Relieve' Student Loans Jamie Parsons

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Biden’s Final Humiliation and the Fight Ahead Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement