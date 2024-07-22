After Ousting Biden, Nancy Pelosi Has Chosen a Candidate in the 2024 Presidential...
Tipsheet

Here Are Three Red Flags Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Dropped During Her Grilling by Congress

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 22, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

I’ll make this quick because Spencer already covered most of this trainwreck hearing by Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who surprisingly showed up for what she could only imagine would be a charbroiling before House Oversight. As of writing this post, Congress is still shredding Ms. Cheatle on both sides of the aisle, perhaps for different reasons—Democrats reiterated their gun control antics—but even they were getting frustrated with her refusal to answer simple questions about the security failures that were revealed in the aftermath of the failed assassination attempt against Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. 

This hearing is an absolute catastrophe for the Secret Service, who limped into this room with damaged credibility, and Ms. Cheatle opted to make it worse by stonewalling. The woman is offering zero answers to basic questions whose answers we already know—it’s been reported in the media. The answer for why the rooftop remained unprotected and unguarded remains lost in the Bermuda Triangle, but three things were disturbing regarding this hearing: Cheatle wouldn’t definitively say that the would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was the lone gunman. She wouldn’t disclose how many spent shell casings were found on the roof. And Ms. Cheatle said no one at the agency had been disciplined for this staggering security failure:

She's also refusing to step down, claiming she is the best person to lead the agency.

What a total disaster.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

