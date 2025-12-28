This Outlet Went Nuts Over the Trump White House Wishing Americans a Merry Christmas

Of course, these clowns would throw a fit over Christmas. They have nothing better to do, part of the Left’s ongoing derangement about Donald Trump’s second presidency. Get over it. We won; the Democrats lost, and he and his administration get to do things as they see fit, based on the results of the 2024 election, in which Trump bested Kamala Harris in both the popular vote and the Electoral College. The latter is what counts, obviously, but the Democrats always fall back on the popular vote to fuel their ‘abolish the Electoral College’ nonsense. They couldn’t do that in 2024, which was supremely satisfying as it was a thorough a** whooping.

So, when this White House wished Americans a Merry Christmas on the day, which is celebrated by over a billion people worldwide, you bet the liberal media went nuts. Trump did something, and it was also a message that the overwhelming majority in this country wouldn’t find bothersome (via WaPo):

Top officials in President Donald Trump’s administration posted messages from their government accounts hailing Christmas in explicitly sectarian terms, such as a day to celebrate the birth of “our Savior Jesus Christ.” The Department of Homeland Security posted three messages on social media Thursday and Friday, twice declaring, “Christ is Born!” and once stating, “We are blessed to share a nation and a Savior.” One DHS video posted on X displayed religious images, including Jesus, a manger and crosses. The messages sharply diverged from the more secular, Santa Claus-and-reindeer style of Christmas messages that have been the norm for government agencies for years. The posts provided the latest example of the administration’s efforts to promote the cultural views and language of Trump’s evangelical Christian base. […] Those social media posts are “one more example of the Christian Nationalist rhetoric the Trump administration has disseminated since Day One in office,” Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, said in a statement. “Our Constitution’s promise of church-state separation has allowed religious diversity — including different denominations of Christianity — to flourish in America. “People of all religions and none should not have to sift through proselytizing messages to access government information,” she added. “It’s divisive and un-American.”

Of course, those people would be upset about the proclamations. No one cares. Most Americans who didn’t throw a tantrum and cut off family members, aka the normies, celebrated with their families. For everyone else who was upset that Trump did this, get a grip. Also, an excessive amount of time was spent analyzing Trump’s level of Christian support and whether that was the reason. No, it was Christmas Day. You say, Merry Christmas. Hanukkah is over, and Kwanzaa is a fake holiday.

There was only one holiday on the 25th of December, you clowns.

Yet, this article in the Washington Post wasn't nearly as bad as Politico EU, which tried to claim that Christmas was a right-wing holiday, or 'hijacked' by the right-wing. We all got the point. It was still stupid.

