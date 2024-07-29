We Finally Know Who Will Serve on the Trump Assassination Attempt Task Force

On Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) revealed which members will serve on the bipartisan task force to investigate the July 13 assassination attempt against former and potentially future President Donald Trump. Democrats had been taking their time to name their members.

Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman shared the names of members on Monday afternoon. His site's morning newsletters have been tracking potential picks, and so these names on other side of the aisle aren't exactly a surprise.

NEW -- The TASK FORCE investigating the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.



Rs:

Mike Kelly

Mark Green

David Joyce

Laurel Lee

Michael Waltz

Clay Higgins

Pat Fallon



DEMS:

Jason Crow

Lou Correa

Madeleine Dean

Chrissy Houlahan

Glenn Ivey

Jared Moskowitz — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 29, 2024

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) will serve as the chairman of the task force while Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) will serve as the ranking member.

As The Hill reported:

The Republican chair of the panel will be Rep. Mike Kelly (Pa.), who represents Butler, Pa., where the shooting took place and was present in the front row during the rally. The Democratic ranking member will be Rep. Jason Crow (Colo.), a former Army Ranger and Bronze Star recipient who sits on the House Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees. On the Republican side, the task force will also include Reps. Mark Green (Tenn.), the chair of the Homeland Security Committee; David Joyce (Ohio); Laurel Lee (Fla.); Michael Waltz (Fla.); Clay Higgins (La.); and Pat Fallon (Texas). The five other Democratic appointees are Reps. Lou Correa (Calif.), Madeleine Dean (Pa.), Chrissy Houlahan (Pa.), Glenn Ivey (Md.) and Jared Moskowitz (Fla.).

Perhaps most newsworthy is who is not on that list: Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY). Punchbowl had teased last Friday that Goldman was being considered, even noting that he was "seen as a strong candidate for the panel."

As we covered at the time, that Goldman was reportedly being considered drew strong reactions from the Trump world, including and especially Donald Trump, Jr. Sources close to House Republicans also expressed considerable outrage in talking to Townhall about Goldman and other Trump foes, such as Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

Democrats are trying to put Dan Goldman on the committee to investigate the assassination attempt.



Just weeks ago he called for DJT to be “eliminated.”



Probably not the best person to have on this task force. pic.twitter.com/OmohferTZx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 26, 2024

Not only are Goldman and Schiff close allies, especially when it comes to the first impeachment against then President Trump, but Goldman had to apologize for his remarks to Jen Psaki on her MSNBC show last November that Trump "has to be eliminated."

Thompson, as the House Freedom Caucus reminded Johnson in a letter stating their official position last week that they opposed him being named, introduced legislation in April that would have stripped Trump of his Secret Service protections. A since-fired staffer from Thompson's office also made since-deleted social media posts expressing disappointment that the shooter missed. Johnson also shared those concerns about Thompson, who had served as the chairman of the Select Committee on January 6.

HFC Official Position: "Rep. Bennie Thompson Must Not Be Allowed To Soil

Another Investigation" pic.twitter.com/gO7KpADaxY — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) July 24, 2024

One of the noteworthy Republican members who didn't make the cut is Rep. Corey Mills of Florida. Mills shared a post from Benny Johnson and also added that it was "very unfortunate but not surprising for anyone familiar with how DC works" that he and Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) weren't named for the task force.

"I will be speaking with other members, and although I won’t have subpoena powers, I will personally fund whatever is required for additional staff to further investigation and expose the truth," Mills also mentioned in his post.