Josh Hawley Shares More Damning Revelations on the Secret Service

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has been in touch with whistleblowers ever since the first assassination attempt against former and potentially future President Donald Trump took place on July 13. In the weeks and months that have followed, with another attempt having taken place less than a month ago, Hawley continues to come out with more revelations that cast the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) in quite the problematic light. Not only was USSS woefully incompetent when it comes to protecting Trump on July 13, but the agency has been looking to cover up their failings.

In a Tuesday letter to USSS Acting Director Ronald Rowe, Hawley spoke about "new whistleblower allegations," this time to do with suggestions that "the Secret Service is not consistently providing Donald Trump with presidential-level protection and attempting to conceal this fact from the government's own auditors."

Specifically, a whistleblower alleged "that Secret Service headquarters blocked several auditors from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (OIG) from accessing recent Trump campaign events. The whistleblower alleges that the Secret Service denied access to DHS auditors because the former president is not receiving the full level of protective assets for all of his events, and Secret Service leadership wants to obscure or simply conceal this fact," Hawley's letter continued with original emphasis.

When it comes to the coverup, Hawley's letter spoke to how OIG auditors are allegedly allowed "only at select events" where Trump "receives the full level of protective assets to create the impression he is receiving this level of protection at all times, when in fact he is not."

Hawley is thus demanding answers from Rowe "as soon as possible" when it comes to whether or not the USSS has "impeded the ability of DHS OIG officials to access any Trump campaign events" and why, as well as if Trump is "'actually receiving everything... the current president has with respect to Secret Service assets' for each of his events?"

🚨🚨 NEW tonight - An internal Secret Service whistleblower alleges that USSS leadership is denying government auditors access to certain Trump events to conceal the fact he is still not getting maximum protection 👇 pic.twitter.com/7y4zRjxXbG — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 9, 2024

Hawley also shared these updates with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, explaining how the whistleblower shared that "investigators are not allowed to come to all the Trump rallies, 'cause if they did, they would see that Trump is not getting the full presidential protective detail, he's only getting it selectively."

"So the allegation is Secret Service leadership is now saying to its own internal investigators, 'no, actually, wait, don't come to that event, come to this one over here.' And they're trying to conceal the fact that Trump is still not getting the full levels of protection," Hawley continued.

The senator doesn't know why the USSS is hiding such details, "other than they don't want the public to know the truth," though Hawley made clear, "I've had enough of this from Secret Service leadership," adding, "they need to level with the American people what's going on here."

BREAKING: A new whistleblower alleges that Secret Service STILL isn’t providing President Trump with full protection.



And they’re trying to conceal it from the government’s own auditors. What is going on here?? pic.twitter.com/L10XjhNEhW — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 9, 2024

Speaking about the second assassination attempt which took place at the Trump International Golf Course on September 15, Hawley also shared how another whistleblower revealed that standard protocol was not followed. This includes sweeping the golf course beforehand, where Trump frequently plays golf, as well as to post agents "where there's a clean line of sight."

When it comes to a need for facts, the senator lamented, "all we're getting from the leadership of the Secret Service is more stonewalling, they're not answering questions, they're not cooperating with investigators, now [it] looks like they're trying to mislead their own internal investigators," as he also noted Rowe's "got a lot to answer for!"