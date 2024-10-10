The Recently Arrested Afghan Terrorist Worked Where?
Team Trump Responds to the Latest Biden-Harris Inflation Spike
Why a Local VA School Board Meeting Devolved Into Chaos
VIP
Massachusetts Governor's Commendation Undermines Her Anti-Gun Position
A New Round of Swing State Polling Is Out and Hoo Boy
Vance Accused of Committing the Cardinal Sin of 'Smirking'
Mayorkas: FEMA Will Need Funding ‘Very Rapidly’ to Get Through Hurricane Season
Tehran in Meltdown as Israel Decapitates Hamas and Hezbollah
Polling Picture: More Emerging Good News for Republicans, With Some Cautionary Caveats
We're Looking at Another Forecast Change Favoring Republicans in Critical House Race
Auschwitz Diplomacy
Supreme Court Will Not Intervene in Texas 'Emergency Abortion' Case
VIP
Say Goodbye to Majority Leader Schumer? GOP Chances in Senate Are Looking Better...
Horrifying: A Tren de Aragua Gang Member Tried to Recruit American Middle School...
Tipsheet

Josh Hawley Shares More Damning Revelations on the Secret Service

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 10, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has been in touch with whistleblowers ever since the first assassination attempt against former and potentially future President Donald Trump took place on July 13. In the weeks and months that have followed, with another attempt having taken place less than a month ago, Hawley continues to come out with more revelations that cast the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) in quite the problematic light. Not only was USSS woefully incompetent when it comes to protecting Trump on July 13, but the agency has been looking to cover up their failings. 

Advertisement

In a Tuesday letter to USSS Acting Director Ronald Rowe, Hawley spoke about "new whistleblower allegations," this time to do with suggestions that "the Secret Service is not consistently providing Donald Trump with presidential-level protection and attempting to conceal this fact from the government's own auditors."

Specifically, a whistleblower alleged "that Secret Service headquarters blocked several auditors from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (OIG) from accessing recent Trump campaign events. The whistleblower alleges that the Secret Service denied access to DHS auditors because the former president is not receiving the full level of protective assets for all of his events, and Secret Service leadership wants to obscure or simply conceal this fact," Hawley's letter continued with original emphasis. 

When it comes to the coverup, Hawley's letter spoke to how OIG auditors are allegedly allowed "only at select events" where Trump "receives the full level of protective assets to create the impression he is receiving this level of protection at all times, when in fact he is not."

Hawley is thus demanding answers from Rowe "as soon as possible" when it comes to whether or not the USSS has "impeded the ability of DHS OIG officials to access any Trump campaign events" and why, as well as if Trump is "'actually receiving everything... the current president has with respect to Secret Service assets' for each of his events?"

Recommended

Vance Accused of Committing the Cardinal Sin of 'Smirking' Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Hawley also shared these updates with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, explaining how the whistleblower shared that "investigators are not allowed to come to all the Trump rallies, 'cause if they did, they would see that Trump is not getting the full presidential protective detail, he's only getting it selectively."

"So the allegation is Secret Service leadership is now saying to its own internal investigators, 'no, actually, wait, don't come to that event, come to this one over here.' And they're trying to conceal the fact that Trump is still not getting the full levels of protection," Hawley continued.

The senator doesn't know why the USSS is hiding such details, "other than they don't want the public to know the truth," though Hawley made clear, "I've had enough of this from Secret Service leadership," adding, "they need to level with the American people what's going on here."

Speaking about the second assassination attempt which took place at the Trump International Golf Course on September 15, Hawley also shared how another whistleblower revealed that standard protocol was not followed. This includes sweeping the golf course beforehand, where Trump frequently plays golf, as well as to post agents "where there's a clean line of sight."

Advertisement

When it comes to a need for facts, the senator lamented, "all we're getting from the leadership of the Secret Service is more stonewalling, they're not answering questions, they're not cooperating with investigators, now [it] looks like they're trying to mislead their own internal investigators," as he also noted Rowe's "got a lot to answer for!"

Tags: TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vance Accused of Committing the Cardinal Sin of 'Smirking' Mia Cathell
Why a Local VA School Board Meeting Devolved Into Chaos Matt Vespa
The Recently Arrested Afghan Terrorist Worked Where? Katie Pavlich
We're Looking at Another Forecast Change Favoring Republicans in Critical House Race Rebecca Downs
Tehran in Meltdown as Israel Decapitates Hamas and Hezbollah Struan Stevenson
Donald Trump and Elon Musk Are Improbable Working-Class Class Heroes Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Vance Accused of Committing the Cardinal Sin of 'Smirking' Mia Cathell
Advertisement