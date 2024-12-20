VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
Here's When Biden White House Aides Noticed Joe Was Mentally Cooked
CNN Legal Analyst Summed Up the Fate of the Georgia Case Against Trump...
Biden Aides Offer a Laughable Reason for Why Joe Is Quiet During Shutdown...
Will Mike Johnson's 'Plan C' Gambit Prevent a Government Shutdown?
Can Mike Johnson Survive As Speaker? It Depends.
Pentagon Makes a Shocking Admission About US Troops in Syria
Hochul Releases Statement After FAA Issues Ban on Drones Over Critical Infrastructure Site...
Dem Lawmaker Loses It on Photojournalist
VIP
China Expert Has a Very Unsettling Take on the Drone Incursions
NDAA Included Major Wins for the Constitution, U.S. Flag Thanks to Ted Cruz
Canada Unveils New Border Measures Following Trump's Tariffs Threat
Pro-Life Leader Targeted by Biden's DOJ Delivers Shocking Testimony Before Congress
The Supreme Court Will Take Up a Case About Abortion Clinic Funding
Tipsheet

A Disengaged, Senile President Continues His Disgusting Pardon Spree

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  December 20, 2024 12:01 PM
Townhall Media

Disengaged?  Check.  I realize the current government funding drama is mostly a function of Congress, and it's hard to blame Democrats -- as the RNC and Vice President-elect JD Vance have tried to do -- when the Republican majority in the Republican-held House failed to pass several versions of a Republican spending bill, including one that had been blessed by the Republican President-elect.  That's on them.  But it's also true that at least for now, Democrats still control half of Congress and the presidency, and as all the potential shutdown saga plays out, no one is even talking about Joe Biden as if he's still the sitting POTUS.  It's been a very odd time:

Advertisement


Senile?  Check.  The Wall Street Journal, which took enormous criticism from partisans and fellow 'journalists' for covering Biden's slippage and decline before a fateful presidential debate ended the Big Lie, published a follow-up this week.  The president's condition has been a cover-up-worthy problem for years, and people on the inside are now (scandalously belatedly) acknowledging it more openly:

To adapt the White House around the needs of a diminished leader, they told visitors to keep meetings focused. Interactions with senior Democratic lawmakers and some cabinet members—including powerful secretaries such as Defense’s Lloyd Austin and Treasury’s Janet Yellen—were infrequent or grew less frequent. Some legislative leaders had a hard time getting the president’s ear at key moments, including ahead of the U.S.’s disastrous pullout from Afghanistan. Senior advisers were often put into roles that some administration officials and lawmakers thought Biden should occupy...Presidents always have gatekeepers. But in Biden’s case, the walls around him were higher and the controls greater, according to Democratic lawmakers, donors and aides who worked for Biden and other administrations. There were limits over who Biden spoke with, limits on what they said to him and limits around the sources of information he consumed.

Throughout his presidency, a small group of aides stuck close to Biden to assist him, especially when traveling or speaking to the public. “They body him to such a high degree,” a person who witnessed it said, adding that the “hand holding” is unlike anything other recent presidents have had...A sign that the bruising presidential schedule needed to be adjusted for Biden’s advanced age had arisen early on—in just the first few months of his term. Administration officials noticed that the president became tired if meetings went long and would make mistakes...They issued a directive to some powerful lawmakers and allies seeking one-on-one time: The exchanges should be short and focused, according to people who received the message directly from White House aides.  Ideally, the meetings would start later in the day, since Biden has never been at his best first thing in the morning, some of the people said. His staff made these adjustments to limit potential missteps by Biden...If the president was having an off day, meetings could be scrapped altogether.

Recommended

Pro-Life Leader Targeted by Biden's DOJ Delivers Shocking Testimony Before Congress Mia Cathell
Advertisement

This story was based on comments from 50 sources, some of whom told the Journal that the ornery old president was expliclty shielded from bad news, as a matter of internal policy. He was also "wasn't talking to his own pollsters," whose numbers showing him trailing Biden didn't believe or want to hear.  For years, we have had a diminished president who has been incapable of fully engaging with the most important job in the world and who was deliberately insulated from reality by the people around him, who repeatedly lied about all of it.  This is genuinely outrageous, and arguably a constitutional crisis.  At this point, nobody is really pretending that the President of the United States is really the president anymore, beyond the title and trappings.  Not long ago, the New York Times was quoting "experts" about Biden being a "super ager," while gaslighting commentators pretended obvious observations were colored by partisanship:  


With Biden hardly even feigning being in charge at this stage, his inner circle still control the authorities of the presidency, which they continue to abuse on policy:


Finally, disgusting pardon spree?  Check.  The Biden blob went back on the president's oft-stated word by issuing a sweeping pardon for his scandal-plagued son, of course, then has proceeded to offer egregious pardons and commutations to a string of criminals, including some of the most corrupt imprisoned public officials in the country.  And is just keeps going:

Advertisement


Democrat-aligned "fact checker" Politifact decided that this year's political lie of the year was the claim about Haitian immigrants eating pets.  Apparently, 'Biden is sharp as a tack,' and 'the president will not pardon his son' didn't make the cut.  Embarrassing. 

Tags: CORRUPTION LIES CRIME JOE BIDEN HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pro-Life Leader Targeted by Biden's DOJ Delivers Shocking Testimony Before Congress Mia Cathell
Will Mike Johnson's 'Plan C' Gambit Prevent a Government Shutdown? Jeff Charles
What Was So Different This Time About Trump's Election? Victor Davis Hanson
Here's When Biden White House Aides Noticed Joe Was Mentally Cooked Matt Vespa
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs May Be In Serious Trouble Sarah Arnold
NDAA Included Major Wins for the Constitution, U.S. Flag Thanks to Ted Cruz Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pro-Life Leader Targeted by Biden's DOJ Delivers Shocking Testimony Before Congress Mia Cathell
Advertisement