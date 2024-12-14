In a controversial move that has undermined the United States, outgoing President Joe Biden granted clemency to a convicted Chinese spy, raising alarms about national security and the integrity of his leadership. Critics argue that this decision reflects a troubling pattern of leniency toward adversaries while undermining the concerns of American citizens who prioritize safety and sovereignty. As the lame-duck Biden-Harris Administration faces scrutiny over its handling of foreign relations and domestic policy, the president’s decision to pardon convicted criminals has become a focal point for those questioning his commitment to protecting the interests of the nation amidst global tensions.

This week, Biden announced that he would pardon three Chinese nationals in a hostage exchange deal. According to a National Security Council spokesperson, three Americans are being wrongfully held by Beijing.

Yanjun Xu and Ji Chaoqun, convicted of espionage against the U.S., were granted clemency last month. This move raises serious questions about Biden’s role as POTUS to uphold that nation’s integrity of our justice system. In addition, Shanlin Jin, who faced convictions for possessing over 47,000 images of child pornography while pursuing his doctorate at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, will also be pardoned. This undoubtedly undermines the U.S. and sends a concerning message about foreign nationals in our country.

Five days after Biden signed the clemencies, the Chinese government released the three Americans. Mark Swidan, a businessman from Texas, who was arrested in 2012 and accused of drug-related offenses; Kai Li, who had been held in the communist country since 2016 on espionage charges; and John Leung, who was sentenced in 2023 on spying charges.

This comes as Biden granted pardons to 1,500 people unrelated to the hostage deal.