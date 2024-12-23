'Stain on the Presidency': Biden's Latest Commutations Aren't Going Over Well

President Joe Biden's 11th hour commutations for 37 federal death row inmates, many of them who raped and murdered children, are not going over well.

"37 murders are spared the death sentence in yet another desperate act of outgoing president Joe Biden trying to get some media and left-wing approval. They include some of the most heinous of double and triple murders," Democratic pollster Mark Penn posted on X. "Would he have done this with an election pending? Of course not. He had four years to do this if believed it was the right thing to do as crime and murders spiked from before Covid. And he could have been applauded for taking political risk and arguing his case. But instead, freed from the will of the people, Biden in effect nullifies our will and our laws not by pardoning worthy individuals wrongly convicted but instead commuting the sentences of our worst miscreants."

If WSJ is accurate, President Biden suffers materially diminished mental capacity. Yet someone in the White House—who?—is making extraordinary use of executive pardon power, including commutations for heinous killers to frustrate jury findings. This is a serious scandal. — Jesse Panuccio (@JessePanuccioFL) December 23, 2024

The Fraternal Order of Police is condemning the commutation for cop killer Daryl Lawrence.

"The Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge #9 expresses its profound disappointment and outrage at President biden's decision to commute the rederal death sentence of Daryl Lawrence, the man convicted of murdering Columbus Division of Police Officer Bryan Hurst on January 6, 2005," the Ohio based FOP chapter released in a statement Monday. "Officer Hurst, a dedicated public servant and member of FOP Capital City Lodge #9, was tragically killed in the line of duty while protecting the citizens of Columbus during an attempted bank robbery. His unwavering commitment to the safety of his community cost him his life, leaving behind his family, friends, and colleagues, who continue to mourn his loss to this day."

"The murder of Officer Hurst was not only an attack on one officer but an assault on the principles of law and order that protect our communities. The commutation of Lawrence's sentence disregards the gravity of his crime and diminishes accountability for those who target the brave men and women who serve in uniform," the statement continues.

Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge #9 Condemns Commutation of Columbus Cop Killers Federal Death Sentence pic.twitter.com/WhquchlZ0z — FOP Capital City Lodge 9 (@capcityfop) December 23, 2024

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are also outraged.

Biden’s actions over the last 2 weeks on pardons/commutations are indefensible. It’s clear he cares more about violent criminals than victims.



12 y/o Lexis Roberts witnessed her mom’s execution at the hands of Thomas Sanders before he slit her throat



Biden commuted his sentence pic.twitter.com/zvfFXwoZoX — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 23, 2024

Naturally, squad members Cori Bush and Ayanna Pressley are thrilled.

Thank you, @POTUS. The decision to commute the sentences of 37 people on federal death row, including Billie Jerome Allen of St. Louis, is historic.



From day one, we’ve pushed for the commutation of these sentences & an end to the death penalty.



Today’s action has saved lives. https://t.co/My4hSpxai6 — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) December 23, 2024

There is no action more powerful or righteous than sparing someone’s life, and today @POTUS is doing just that.



My full statement on his historic death penalty clemency action: pic.twitter.com/xNLqC0zTeu — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 23, 2024