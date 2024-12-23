Ethics Committee Makes a Statement About Leaks of Gaetz Report
'Stain on the Presidency': Biden's Latest Commutations Aren't Going Over Well

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 23, 2024 2:30 PM
President Joe Biden's 11th hour commutations for 37 federal death row inmates, many of them who raped and murdered children, are not going over well. 

"37 murders are spared the death sentence in yet another desperate act of outgoing president Joe Biden trying to get some media and left-wing approval. They include some of the most heinous of double and triple murders," Democratic pollster Mark Penn posted on X. "Would he have done this with an election pending? Of course not. He had four years to do this if believed it was the right thing to do as crime and murders spiked from before Covid. And he could have been applauded for taking political risk and arguing his case. But instead, freed from the will of the people, Biden in effect nullifies our will and our laws not by pardoning worthy individuals wrongly convicted but instead commuting the sentences of our worst miscreants."

The Fraternal Order of Police is condemning the commutation for cop killer Daryl Lawrence. 

"The Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge #9 expresses its profound disappointment and outrage at President biden's decision to commute the rederal death sentence of Daryl Lawrence, the man convicted of murdering Columbus Division of Police Officer Bryan Hurst on January 6, 2005," the Ohio based FOP chapter released in a statement Monday. "Officer Hurst, a dedicated public servant and member of FOP Capital City Lodge #9, was tragically killed in the line of duty while protecting the citizens of Columbus during an attempted bank robbery. His unwavering commitment to the safety of his community cost him his life, leaving behind his family, friends, and colleagues, who continue to mourn his loss to this day."

"The murder of Officer Hurst was not only an attack on one officer but an assault on the principles of law and order that protect our communities. The commutation of Lawrence's sentence disregards the gravity of his crime and diminishes accountability for those who target the brave men and women who serve in uniform," the statement continues. 

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are also outraged. 

Naturally, squad members Cori Bush and Ayanna Pressley are thrilled. 

