Trump's DEA Nominee Withdraws From Consideration

On Tuesday night, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced over X that he was withdrawing from consideration. He had recently been selected as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Chronister began by noting it was "the honor of a lifetime," in a post that also tagged Trump over X. "Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration. There is more work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and a lot of initiatives I am committed to fulfilling. I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County," he continued.

To have been nominated by President-Elect @realDonaldTrump to serve as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration is the honor of a lifetime. Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully… pic.twitter.com/bvNF8m9Bh4 — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) December 3, 2024

Chronister had been selected for the role just days before, on November 30. His most recent post prior to his statement announcing that he was withdrawing his name, was about the honor of being chosen by Trump, and included a screenshot of Trump's own post.

It is the honor of a lifetime to be nominated by President @realDonaldTrump to serve as the Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation. pic.twitter.com/X5lslYyF1U — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) December 1, 2024

Chronister's pick faced backlash from some Republicans. As streff wrote for our sister site of RedState, "Maybe President Trump Should Reconsider His Selection for Drug Enforcement Administration Chief."

Plenty of concerning examples abounded, including:

His support for Pride Month

His claims that Republicans are "too far to the right," and how he considers himself to be "the most Democratic of Republicans."

Donations to Democratic politicians

Support for DEI

Support for Red Flag laws

Holding employees who were unvaccinated for COVID to different standards

Arresting a pastor who held a service during a COVID lockdown

Stand down orders with BLM rioters

Being soft on immigration

As Newsweek also covered on Monday, there's been plenty of Republicans opposed to such a pick, including Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) who cited Chronister ordering the arrest of a pastor for defying COVID lockdowns.

Chronister is not the first one of Trump's picks to withdraw from consideration. Last month, former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who had been Trump's first nominee to serve as Attorney General, withdrew his name from consideration. He was soon after replaced by Florida's former Attorney General Pam Bondi.