Trump's DEA Nominee Withdraws From Consideration

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  December 03, 2024 6:30 PM
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

On Tuesday night, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced over X that he was withdrawing from consideration. He had recently been selected as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). 

Chronister began by noting it was "the honor of a lifetime," in a post that also tagged Trump over X. "Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration. There is more work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and a lot of initiatives I am committed to fulfilling. I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County," he continued.

Chronister had been selected for the role just days before, on November 30. His most recent post prior to his statement announcing that he was withdrawing his name, was about the honor of being chosen by Trump, and included a screenshot of Trump's own post.

Chronister's pick faced backlash from some Republicans. As streff wrote for our sister site of RedState, "Maybe President Trump Should Reconsider His Selection for Drug Enforcement Administration Chief." 

Plenty of concerning examples abounded, including:

  • His support for Pride Month
  • His claims that Republicans are "too far to the right," and how he considers himself to be "the most Democratic of Republicans."
  • Donations to Democratic politicians
  • Support for DEI
  • Support for Red Flag laws
  • Holding employees who were unvaccinated for COVID to different standards
  • Arresting a pastor who held a service during a COVID lockdown
  • Stand down orders with BLM rioters
  • Being soft on immigration

As Newsweek also covered on Monday, there's been plenty of Republicans opposed to such a pick, including Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) who cited Chronister ordering the arrest of a pastor for defying COVID lockdowns. 

Chronister is not the first one of Trump's picks to withdraw from consideration. Last month, former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who had been Trump's first nominee to serve as Attorney General, withdrew his name from consideration. He was soon after replaced by Florida's former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

