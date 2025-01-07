Some Libs Still Think Kamala Is Going to Be President

Are we back to this game again? Some liberals in America cannot believe that Donald Trump will be the 47th president of the United States. It’s over, fellas. Congress certified the results on January 6. Trump won the popular vote and the Electoral College. Yet, some Kamala Harris supporters think the vice president will be the one being inaugurated on January 20:

“HE’S DONE!” Crazed leftist refuses to believe Trump will be inaugurated



“He cannot be sworn in.”pic.twitter.com/1YxB75uiXa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 5, 2025

These people are sick. After Kamala’s election defeat in November, some liberals felt the woman was still in the running to win. It reached the point where former Kamala campaign staffers had to post that this was total lunacy but to no avail.

KamalaHQ-anon is now claiming that Harris is going to win on a recount — after conceding the race and being outside the recount margin in every swing state.



The cope is insane. 😭 pic.twitter.com/022Nb0nITy — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 10, 2024

Ex-Kamala campaign employee begs Democrats to stop buying into conspiracy theories and bluntly tells them that Kamala isn’t going to be POTUS.



“There is no plot twist coming… There isn’t going to be some grand reveal that secretly Kamala won all along.”



This is hilarious. 😭 pic.twitter.com/D2NNODcfAz — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 22, 2024

And that’s not the only insane theory that’s been floated as the Left continues to cope over what happened in the 2024 election.

There’s a segment of Kamala supporters on TikTok that are convinced JD Vance is working with the feds to “turn state's evidence” against Trump and Elon Musk for stealing the 2024 election.



They believe Kamala will be inaugurated.



It’s insane how deranged these people are. pic.twitter.com/nXYhNidO3B — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 13, 2024

Sit in the corner and sulk, then. The adults need to clean up your mess now.