Tipsheet

Some Libs Still Think Kamala Is Going to Be President

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 07, 2025 1:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Are we back to this game again? Some liberals in America cannot believe that Donald Trump will be the 47th president of the United States. It’s over, fellas. Congress certified the results on January 6. Trump won the popular vote and the Electoral College. Yet, some Kamala Harris supporters think the vice president will be the one being inaugurated on January 20:

These people are sick. After Kamala’s election defeat in November, some liberals felt the woman was still in the running to win. It reached the point where former Kamala campaign staffers had to post that this was total lunacy but to no avail.  

Libs Are Not Going to Like What CNN's Scott Jennings Said About the 2024 Election Certification Matt Vespa
 And that’s not the only insane theory that’s been floated as the Left continues to cope over what happened in the 2024 election. 

Sit in the corner and sulk, then. The adults need to clean up your mess now. 

