Tipsheet

Meet Trump's DEA Pick

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 01, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President-elect Donald J. Trump nominated Kash Patel to be the next director of the FBI. He also selected Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister to be the next administrator for the Drug Enforcement Administration (via CBS News):

Advertisement

Chronister has been sheriff of Florida's Hillsborough County since being appointed to the role by then-Gov. Rick Scott 2017, and has since won reelection twice. He has been with the department for 32 years. Hillsborough County includes much of the Tampa Bay metro area.  

If confirmed by the Senate, he would replace outgoing DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, who has held the role for nearly the entirety of President Biden's term.  

[…] 

In a statement provided to CBS affiliate WTSP, Chronister called it "the honor of a lifetime to be nominated," adding that he was "deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation."   

The DEA, which is part of the Justice Department, has approximately 10,000 employees and is tasked with enforcing America's drug laws. Among its major edicts has been addressing the opioid crisis. 

In an interview with "60 Minutes" in September, Milgram said the U.S. is "losing a generation" to fentanyl. 

Here’s the statement from Mr. Trump: 

I am pleased to nominate Sheriff Chad Chronister for Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency [sic] (DEA). For over 32 years, Sheriff Chad Chronister has served the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and received countless commendations and awards for keeping his community SAFE. A proud graduate of the FBI National Academy's 260th Session, Chad is Co-Chairman of the Regional Domestic Security Task Force for Region IV Tampa Bay, Council Member of the Florida Attorney General’s Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, Chairman of the Criminal Justice Sub-Committee, Vice-Chairman of the Hillsborough County Public Safety Coordinating Council, and Vice-Chairman of the Hillsborough County Public Schools Citizen Oversight Committee. As DEA Administrator, Chad will work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the Border, stop the flow of Fentanyl, and other Illegal Drugs, across the Southern Border, and SAVE LIVES. Congratulations to Chad, his wife Nikki, and two wonderful sons!

