Meet Trump's DEA Pick

President-elect Donald J. Trump nominated Kash Patel to be the next director of the FBI. He also selected Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister to be the next administrator for the Drug Enforcement Administration (via CBS News):

Chronister has been sheriff of Florida's Hillsborough County since being appointed to the role by then-Gov. Rick Scott 2017, and has since won reelection twice. He has been with the department for 32 years. Hillsborough County includes much of the Tampa Bay metro area.

If confirmed by the Senate, he would replace outgoing DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, who has held the role for nearly the entirety of President Biden's term.

[…]

In a statement provided to CBS affiliate WTSP, Chronister called it "the honor of a lifetime to be nominated," adding that he was "deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation."

The DEA, which is part of the Justice Department, has approximately 10,000 employees and is tasked with enforcing America's drug laws. Among its major edicts has been addressing the opioid crisis.

In an interview with "60 Minutes" in September, Milgram said the U.S. is "losing a generation" to fentanyl.