Tipsheet

Libs Are Not Going to Like What CNN's Scott Jennings Said About the 2024 Election Certification

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 07, 2025 1:05 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The 2024 election results were certified yesterday, January 6. Donald J. Trump is slated to be the 47th president of the United States. It’s official. There were no riots or shenanigans, as no one, even the most ardent Trump critic, could argue with the results, where Trump won both the popular vote and the Electoral College.   

There was no stink of the 2020 election, which did have funny business happening nationwide, but it’s what it is. Mr. Magoo got in there and wrecked the country, but we, the people, voted his party out. I wish we could say we booted Biden, but it was Democratic Party bloodsports that did that, with top leaders of his party executing a coup in July to bounce him off the ticket.

Still, that’s the past. On January 20, Trump is president. Yet, CNN’s Scott Jennings said something about the election certification that will surely infuriate liberals: he congratulated them for not objecting to the certification of a Republican victory for the first time since George H.W. Bush in 1989:

Of course, you know that play: it’s so they can say that Democrats respect the electoral process when we have all these clowns on tape objecting to Bush’s 2000 and 2004 wins. They also objected to Trump’s 2016 win.  

So, spare us the theatrics; you people are boring us. Also, what's this from CNN's Jake Tapper:

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

