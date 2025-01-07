What This CNN Commentator Said About Trump and J6 Left CNN's Acosta Aghast

For the liberal media, it’s the Twilight Zone. Donald J. Trump will be president again, with a Republican-controlled Congress. The days of American decline are coming to an end. The 2024 election results were officially certified on Monday, but CNN’s Jim Acosta can’t seem to let January 6 go. No one cares about this, Jim. Your polling says so, with just 5 percent of voters saying that little riot is what they remember most about Trump’s first presidency. It’s why it had no impact on voters, primaries, or the general election. Democrats wasted a lot of time going about this riot and threats to democracy from Trump, only to end with Trump’s unreal comeback.
Brad Todd, a Republican strategist, tried to play both sides, saying that Trump bears some responsibility for that riot, which isn’t true, and said it should stain his legacy forever. That’s highly debatable, but he did elaborate on how the Democrats used extrajudicial means to end Mr. Trump politically, which backfired. Acosta was aghast. When Todd ripped the House Select Committee on January 6, where Nancy Pelosi did block Republicans from picking who they wanted on the committee for obvious reasons, Acosta tried to use Liz Cheney as an example of a “good Republican” serving in this circus. Liz Cheney—who also brought nothing to the table and failed in her promise to keep Trump out of the White House.
Will Jim be returning to the briefing room? I want to see him get dragged by the Trump press team again.
FIREWORKS: Conservative @BradOnMessage Todd throws down with Jim Acosta over January 6....— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2025
Acosta: "Brad, is it time for Donald Trump to apologize for what took place four years ago?"
Todd: "I wouldn't expect Donald Trump would apologize. I think -- nor do I expect Democrats to apologize for trying to undo his presidency by all legal and extralegal means after that."
Acosta: "Oh, come on, Brad. Come on!"
Todd: "Look at our own polling. Look at exit polling. January 6th was a dark day on the history of our country. Donald Trump bears a lot of responsibility for that. It's something that should stain his legacy forever. However, voters punished him for it. That's why he was behind Ron DeSantis by 20 points until Alvin Bragg indicted him. And once voters decided that Democrats were determined to prevent Donald Trump from being elected by any extrajudicial legal means, they decided maybe this wasn't as clear."
Jim Acosta: "Shouldn't your party have just rejected him? Flat out rejected him, from Kevin McCarthy to Mitch McConnell to the whole lot of them. How could -- how could your party let him be nominee again? THAT'S my question!"
Brad Todd: "Watch what Kevin Mccarthy and Mitch McConnell said in the aftermath of that. They absolutely did condemn him. Mitch McConnell was still condemning him months after on the floor. Nancy Pelosi decided to use January 6th as political gain." Maria Cardona: "That's not true, Brian."
Todd: "She refused to allow McCarthy to appoint Republicans to the committee."
Maria Cardona: "That's not true, either!"
Todd: "She didn't let Republicans hire staff to the January 6th Oversight Committee. They didn't allow cross-examination of witnesses."
Acosta: "The January 6th committee had the Republican of all Republicans, Liz Cheney, on there."
Todd: "Liz Cheney was not -- she was not appointed by the Republican conference."
Acosta: "She was booted out of your party."
Todd: "She wasn't appointed by her conference --"
Acosta: "I mean, Dick Cheney's daughter!"
Todd: "-- like every other committee."
Acosta: "GOOD Republican!"
Todd: "She wasn't appointed by the Republican conference."
Acosta: "GOOD Republican!"
