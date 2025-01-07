What This CNN Commentator Said About Trump and J6 Left CNN's Acosta Aghast

For the liberal media, it’s the Twilight Zone. Donald J. Trump will be president again, with a Republican-controlled Congress. The days of American decline are coming to an end. The 2024 election results were officially certified on Monday, but CNN’s Jim Acosta can’t seem to let January 6 go. No one cares about this, Jim. Your polling says so, with just 5 percent of voters saying that little riot is what they remember most about Trump’s first presidency. It’s why it had no impact on voters, primaries, or the general election. Democrats wasted a lot of time going about this riot and threats to democracy from Trump, only to end with Trump’s unreal comeback.

Advertisement

Brad Todd, a Republican strategist, tried to play both sides, saying that Trump bears some responsibility for that riot, which isn’t true, and said it should stain his legacy forever. That’s highly debatable, but he did elaborate on how the Democrats used extrajudicial means to end Mr. Trump politically, which backfired. Acosta was aghast. When Todd ripped the House Select Committee on January 6, where Nancy Pelosi did block Republicans from picking who they wanted on the committee for obvious reasons, Acosta tried to use Liz Cheney as an example of a “good Republican” serving in this circus. Liz Cheney—who also brought nothing to the table and failed in her promise to keep Trump out of the White House.

Will Jim be returning to the briefing room? I want to see him get dragged by the Trump press team again.

FIREWORKS: Conservative @BradOnMessage Todd throws down with Jim Acosta over January 6....



Acosta: "Brad, is it time for Donald Trump to apologize for what took place four years ago?"



Todd: "I wouldn't expect Donald Trump would apologize. I think -- nor do I expect Democrats to… pic.twitter.com/zT0RCxJR42 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2025