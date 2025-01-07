CNN Has the Numbers on How Voters Feel About January 6
Libs Freaked Out Over All the Wrong Reasons Regarding This GOP Senator's Swearing-in Ceremony

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 07, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It’s the epitome of faux outrage. It’s also a classic example of liberal idiocy and temper tantrum-throwing that will likely increase once Donald J. Trump is inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States. This meltdown is at the US Senate level. 

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) was sworn in with her family, and the Left took exception to her husband, Bruce, not shaking the hand of Vice President Kamala Harris. First, why are you so angry about a routine swearing-in ceremony? Second, you should’ve kept your mouths shut because Bruce held the Bible in one hand and a cane in the other. He couldn’t shake hands with the vice president, you prats:

What This CNN Commentator Said About Trump and J6 Left CNN's Acosta Aghast Matt Vespa
Sip that piping hot cup of STFU now, lefty loons. 

