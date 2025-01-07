Libs Freaked Out Over All the Wrong Reasons Regarding This GOP Senator's Swearing-in Ceremony

It’s the epitome of faux outrage. It’s also a classic example of liberal idiocy and temper tantrum-throwing that will likely increase once Donald J. Trump is inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States. This meltdown is at the US Senate level.

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) was sworn in with her family, and the Left took exception to her husband, Bruce, not shaking the hand of Vice President Kamala Harris. First, why are you so angry about a routine swearing-in ceremony? Second, you should’ve kept your mouths shut because Bruce held the Bible in one hand and a cane in the other. He couldn’t shake hands with the vice president, you prats:

The husband of a Republican senator just refused to shake hands or make eye contact with Vice President Harris.



The level of class you can expect from MAGA. pic.twitter.com/hTarflIqlw — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 6, 2025

The Bulwark: “We mock the disabled, and we won’t apologize for it.” https://t.co/sVZRvqwbKn — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 7, 2025

It is funny watching progressives fume over a man holding a cane being unwilling to let go and fall over to shake Kamala Harris’s hand after they all let go and fell over to defend a dementia patient, claiming he was just fine. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 7, 2025

John Harwood attacks disabled man for using a cane. Doesn’t get much lower for the broken brained mob today. https://t.co/CveyMdn48g — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 6, 2025

Also, if I may, sometimes days like this are a bit tiring and burdensome for all involved. If someone swearing in 100 people and greeting their families didn't notice the cane, maybe cut them some slack. And if the husband seemed gruff, likewise, maybe cut him some slack. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 6, 2025

The guy could barely stand up, Bulwark guy. You’re truly at home at that place. https://t.co/HXhbwZEOMd — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 7, 2025

Sip that piping hot cup of STFU now, lefty loons.