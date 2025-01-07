What This CNN Commentator Said About Trump and J6 Left CNN's Acosta Aghast
CNN Has the Numbers on How Voters Feel About January 6

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 07, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

We didn’t really need polling on this, but I do appreciate numbers cruncher Harry Enten for breaking this all down. The CNN data guru and elections analyst decided to delve into one of liberal America’s top issues: the January 6 riot. And to the shock of no one, the Democrats overreached. Most don’t even blame President-elect Donald Trump for sparking that day’s chaotic events, which have been beyond overblown by the liberal media.  

It wasn’t worse than 9/11, Pearl Harbor, or the American Civil War—it was a little riot. Get over it. Most Americans did days after that kerfuffle, but the Democrats tried to weaponize it in a miserable event to score political points. It ended with Donald J. Trump winning his old job back. I don't know what else it is if that’s not a sign of rejection. Only 5 percent of Americans have this event as the No. 1 memory of the first Trump presidency. These people are mentally ill. 

Was Trump responsible for the January 6 riot? Only 37 percent think so, compared to 48 percent in 2021. People didn't care, and they still don’t. They have work to do, bills to pay, murders and rapists to avoid, and they don’t have time to dwell on what rich white liberals whine about daily regarding Donald Trump.  

This is a loser issue. It always was a loser issue. Get over it. 

