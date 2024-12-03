Here's What Chuck Schumer Has to Say About Biden Pardoning Hunter

It's been close to two days since President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter. The move, which comes after Biden and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly claimed that no such pardon would come, has thrown Democrats into chaos and disarray. Many of Biden's Democrats have expressed their disapproval that Biden would go with such a move, though one top Democrat, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is not among them.

Throughout Monday and Tuesday, Schumer has been posting at length over X. None of those posts, however, have to do with the pardon. The Democratic leader was approached by the press on Tuesday, though, and what he had to offer wasn't any better. In fact, he didn't have anything to offer at all.

"I've got nothing for you on that," Schumer said. It was a claim he repeated, despite being asked multiple times. It only makes sense that he'd be asked, though, given it's a major concern that the president went back on his word, and Schumer is a top Democrat.

Schumer repeated his same response when he was asked if such a pardon sets a playbook for President-elect Donald Trump pardoning those involved in January 6.

This is hardly the only time Schumer has failed to weigh in about matters to do with the Democratic Party, Biden specifically. While other top Democrats were making moves to force Biden out of the 2024 presidential election, it took Schumer some time before weighing in to support him, and it even looks like he kept Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV) from speaking his mind about Biden's disastrous debate performance from June 27. He also was quiet for some time about whether now former Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who has since been convicted of bribery, should resign.

When it comes to Biden pardoning his son, Schumer isn't the only top Democrat to stay silent on the matter. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who will be serving in the Senate for the 119th Congress, has had his past remarks on taking issues with pardon from 2018 come back to haunt him.

While Schiff took issue with a pardon that then President Trump issued for Scooter Libby in 2018, and even introduced legislation as a result, which he went on CNN to promote. The clip is still up, courtesy of his X account. While he's posted about unrelated topics, Schiff has yet to post about Biden pardoning Hunter.

