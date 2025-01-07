John Fetterman Announces Which Trump Nominees He'll Vote to Confirm

Of course, I’d rather have Dr. Mehmet Oz in the US Senate than Democrat John Fetterman, but this guy has been a surprise. He speaks his mind, has unwavering support for Israel, and does not care if the progressive Left hates his guts. With Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin departing the upper chamber, Fetterman might be the only voice of reason on the other side of the aisle.

On Fox News’ Bret Baier’s show, the Pennsylvania Democrat had reasonable takes on the issue of Greenland and the nominees of President-elect Donald J. Trump, which will likely anger liberals. Fetterman was a guest along with colleague Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL).

First, he said that everyone needs to calm down about Greenland. He said acquiring it isn’t a nutty proposition, calling it a “reasonable conversation.” Of course, he doesn’t support seizing it by force but added that his party needs to “pace” themselves regarding Trump freakouts that will dominate the next four years.

Fetterman: Acquiring Greenland Is A "Responsible Conversation," Dems Need To Pace Themselves On Freaking Out



Read his full comments: https://t.co/cc8fGeQmBo pic.twitter.com/P6pSxB9RhL — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) January 8, 2025

As for Trump’s nominees, Fetterman announced who he was voting to confirm, and his reasoning was straightforward (via RealClearPolitics) [emphasis mine]:

Fetterman: I'm Going To Vote To Confirm Rubio, Stefanik, and Duffy; Trump Won, This Is How Democracy Works



Read what Fetterman said: https://t.co/yxQ8259zuW pic.twitter.com/vEzyLcRT16 — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) January 8, 2025

BRET BAIER: Oh, Sean Duffy. Senator Warner, the chair of the... co-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, met with Tulsi Gabbard.



He said he had a session with Ms. Gabbard, he went on with a lot of questions, he's still got a lot of questions, and that we have to do a process, a beginning of a process, suggesting that there's a long way to go. Is this, Tulsi Gabbard, one of the nominees that you could vote for?



JOHN FETTERMAN: Well, you know, I met with her, in fact I think I've met with virtually all of them, and the ones that I haven't, they're on my schedule, RFK and Governor Noem, so I'm happy to meet with all of them. And that's also part of this, I don't know why that was controversial. I mean, I got a lot of blowback just, you know, even to meet with them, and to me, I see that as just doing my job, and I'm going to have a conversation with anyone that would like to have a conversation with me.



And if someone believed everything that's been written or said about me was true, I mean, you can't possibly know me, or I think I could know her either, just based on someone read, but I'm going to sit down and have a conversation, and I'm really glad that I've done that, and some of these nominees I'm going to vote for already. In fact, you know, whether it's our colleague Rubio, Representative Stefanik, or even Sean Duffy, and I expect to vote for him as well too, and Brooke Rollins for agriculture, again. So there's a lot of them, I can say right now here on FOX, I'm going to vote for them.



But then there's others, you know, that we're going to go through the process, but I'm open to hear from everyone, and I don't know why that's controversial, and I also would like to remind everyone on the Democratic side, that's the way democracy works. Trump won, and now they're going to run the table, and so they get to pick those kinds of people, and if you don't have to agree with all of it, but I want to find a way to work together on a bunch of them.

Also, the House passed the Laken Riley Act 264-159, requiring federal immigration officers to detain any illegal alien guilty of a theft-related crime. It’s named after the nursing student who was brutally murdered in Georgia last February. Forty-eight Democrats broke ranks to support the legislation. As it heads to the Senate, Fetterman added that if several members of the Democratic Party can’t support this bill, it presents another reason why his side lost in November:

FETTERMAN to @BretBaier on Democrats supporting the Laken Riley Act and reaching 60 votes:



“If we can’t get 7 out of 47, then that’s a reason why we lost.” — Ryan Schmelz (@RyanSchmelzFOX) January 7, 2025

NEW: John Fetterman says if Democrats can’t get 7 votes in the Senate to pass the Laken Riley Act, then “that’s the reason why we lost."



“If you're here illegally and you're committing crimes, I don't know why anybody thinks that it's controversial, that they all need to go." pic.twitter.com/e0tDEK72uO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2025

But he also supports a pathway for Dreamers. Then again, he’s a Democrat. A rational one, yes, but he had to say something to keep him on that side of the aisle.

ICE reported tens of thousands of migrants with criminal records — homicide or sexual assault.



425,000 have criminal records in total and should be deported.



I support a secure border.



I support a legal path for Dreamers.



I support the Laken Riley Act. https://t.co/elEuIByd6s — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) January 7, 2025