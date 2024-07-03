Buckle Up: Top Dems Open the Door for Kamala...With Polling to Back Them...
CNN's Harry Enten Had Another Brutal Assessment for the Biden Campaign
Here's the Sentence That Perfectly Describes the Biden White House Right Now
There Is Some Serious Blood in the Water Regarding Kicking Biden Off the...
Make the Most of Your Potent Townhall VIP Membership!
Biden Senior Adviser Accuses Editorial Boards of Election Interference for Criticizing Pre...
Vanity Fair Accused RFK Jr. of Eating a Dog. Here's How He Responded.
There Is Only One Democrat Polling Ahead of Trump in New Survey
The Democrats’ Transformation of America, Part Two
Joe Biden Just Destroyed Himself and the Media
Here's Nancy Pelosi's Response to the Trump vs. Biden Debate
Biden to Meet With Governors Who Want to 'Hear From Him Directly'
Politicians Have You in Their Wallets
Democrats' Debate Spin Shows They Are the Real Threat to Democracy
Tipsheet

One Dem Senator Wanted to Comment on Joe's Debate Until Top Dems Muzzled Him

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 03, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) isn’t running for re-election. His time on the Hill is ending, but he reportedly was stunned at the leader of his party against Donald Trump last week. Manchin isn’t a woke Democrat. He’s not liberal, either. The West Virginia lawmaker is part of an old-school breed from rural America who lean conservative. He’s a centrist who is a step to the right. In today’s Democratic Party, he’s a conservative. Regardless, he felt compelled to weigh in on last week's disastrous Biden debate but got muzzled by White House aides and other top Democrats (via Politico):

Advertisement

Sen. Joe Manchin became greatly concerned over Joe Biden’s standing after the president’s debate performance last week — so much so that he considered voicing his worries in a Sunday national TV interview before being convinced otherwise, a person familiar with his thinking confirmed to POLITICO.

In the days following the debate, Manchin (I-W.Va.) called a number of key allies to share his concerns over the president’s performance and his belief that the American people needed to hear from Biden directly. 

By the time Manchin decided he wasn’t going to do the Sunday show appearance, he received a call from Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who heard about his concerns with Biden’s performance. 

Manchin’s office declined to comment. Manchin’s scheduled TV interview and concerns were first reported by The Washington Post. The Senate is in recess until next week. 

The Biden campaign also declined to comment on Manchin’s reaction to the president’s debate performance. 

It’s a bit of an odd move. Manchin’s remarks wouldn't have damaged the president in West Virginia, which is going for Trump anyway. He also wouldn’t have said anything worse than what Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said about the debate, which is included in the Politico piece. Whitehouse said he was “horrified” by the spectacle. 

Recommended

Here's the Sentence That Perfectly Describes the Biden White House Right Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It seems like Manchin was muzzled for nothing, as we’ve seen the dam break in this story. We have top donors, Biden officials, White House aides, and intelligence officials weighing in on Biden’s mental health. The leaks are damning and, for now, seemingly endless, which circles back to why the media didn’t report on these growing concerns for months. 

You all know the answer to that.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Sentence That Perfectly Describes the Biden White House Right Now Matt Vespa
Biden's Big Bluff Byron York
Joe Biden Just Destroyed Himself and the Media Ben Shapiro
There Is Some Serious Blood in the Water Regarding Kicking Biden Off the Ticket Matt Vespa
CNN's Harry Enten Had Another Brutal Assessment for the Biden Campaign Matt Vespa
Biden Senior Adviser Accuses Editorial Boards of Election Interference for Criticizing President Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Sentence That Perfectly Describes the Biden White House Right Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement