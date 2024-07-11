What's Causing Biden to Get Angrier About the Ongoing Efforts to Dump Him

Joe Biden is heading for a landslide defeat against former President Donald Trump. The number of Democrats lining up to call for his removal from the Democratic Party ticket grew yesterday. It could become a deluge if his news conference at 5:30 PM doesn’t go well, and there are risks here. It’s 90 minutes after he’s supposed to be tucked into bed. Yet, as Biden is trying to reassure the party that he’s capable, the media tour he’s waged since his disastrous June 27 debate with Trump has only fueled worries among Democrats.

Hollywood donors are now fleeing the Biden camp, joining the chorus that he step aside. Biden thinks this is 2020—it’s not. We’re seeing the actual Biden: a man out of his depth with no significant accomplishments in his public career—defeated, weak, and now old and demented. If anything, Biden might be remembered for the character assassination attempt on Justice Clarence Thomas, the lies about his academic record, the plagiarizing other people’s speeches, and being the brunt of jokes from Obama staffers. The defections and questions about his mental health have made this man, who is in severe cognitive decline, even angrier. While the heavyweight names come from Obama’s orbit, that could be why he’s digging in: he always felt that these folks never grasped the world. The flip side of that is neither does Biden, who does hold a remarkable record for being wrong on every major foreign policy over the past forty years.

While Nancy Pelosi tried a gentler touch with the president, coming right up to the edge of calling for him to drop out, she didn’t. In its wake, Biden is being exposed for the resentful, vindictive, cantankerous bastard he’s always been. If Biden is Mr. Empathy, then Patrick Bateman is humanitarian of the year (via NYT):

Ms. Pelosi’s comments, as delicately as they were delivered, were still striking — and indeed stunned several White House officials who were watching her on live television. Mr. Biden had, after all, already said in a letter on Monday that he was in his final presidential race to win it. Ms. Pelosi’s comments, stressing that “time is running short” for him to make a final decision, made it clear that the discussion was not over. […] The unrest in Congress, coupled with panic from Hollywood donors who fear a Biden candidacy is a losing one, has made Mr. Biden angrier over what he feels is disloyalty, according to people who have spoken recently with him. (They, like several others interviewed for this article, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations about the president.) […] Ms. Pelosi is seen by people in regular contact with the president as one of the few who could persuade him to step aside. So far, she and all of those crucial lawmakers — a small group that includes Senator Chuck Schumer of New York and Representative James E. Clyburn of South Carolina — have so far held the line, buying him breathing room and offering public support as the tide of Democratic panic rises. “As I have made clear repeatedly publicly and privately, I support President Biden and remain committed to ensuring Donald Trump is defeated in November,” Mr. Schumer said on Wednesday. Mr. Clyburn, too, punted Mr. Biden’s decision back to him on Wednesday. “I have no idea,” Mr. Clyburn told reporters when asked whether he thought Mr. Biden’s decision to remain in the race was final. “You’ll have to ask him.” In a story that has seemed to shift hour by hour, some other Democratic lawmakers have appeared to follow Ms. Pelosi’s lead, focusing not on the widespread anger or fear within their party but on Mr. Biden’s past decisions to put his country first.

NEW



On a private Zoom call, Biden’s top Jewish supporters question his ability to win



A Biden campaign spokesperson called the president ‘a busy, in control, crushing it man’ to a skeptical audience of Jewish backers



The Biden campaign dispatched a staffer on Wednesday to… pic.twitter.com/25HQ2ExOT2 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 11, 2024

Another reason Biden hates the Obama circle is his feeling of being passed over for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and talked out of the race. He’s vowed never to let that happen again, partially because he’s clinging onto his candidacy like grim death.

In the meantime, Biden atop the ticket has impacted the Democratic race down the ballot; six states have become friendlier to Donald Trump, with Pennsylvania looking very likely to flip in 2024, which would kill any chance Biden has of retaining the office. Biden was losing to Trump before the debate and widened that chasm after his soporific performance. He’s losing but doesn’t acknowledge it, which has become another troubling sign among Democrats. For now, Biden is in his dementia bunker, raging against all the people saying accurate things about him.