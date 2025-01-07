Did The View's Sunny Hostin Spill the Beans About Her Husband's Alleged Insurance Fraud Scheme

The View’s Sunny Hostin was forced to read multiple legal notes when discussing President-elect Donald J. Trump’s cabinet picks. It was four in one episode last November. Hostin’s big mouth might have landed her husband, Dr. Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin, in hot legal water over an alleged insurance scheme. It’s reportedly one of the largest RICO cases New York has ever filed, with nearly 200 defendants named in the indictment (via Daily Caller):

Dr. Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin, the longtime husband of “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin, is being accused of fraudulently billing an insurance company in a new lawsuit filed in December, the Daily Mail first reported Tuesday.

Hostin, an orthopedic surgeon, is among nearly 200 defendants named in one of the largest RICO cases filed in New York, according to the Daily Mail. Hostin, along with the other defendants, are accused of performing fraudulent healthcare services and billing American Transit, an insurance firm that covers taxi companies and Uber drivers, in exchange for “kickbacks and/or other compensation which were disguised as dividends or other cash distributions,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed on Dec. 17, states that Hostin has been the owner of Hostin Orthopaedics in New York City since February 2006, according to the lawsuit. He allegedly “knowingly provided fraudulent medical and other healthcare services” and billed the insurance company.

“Defendant Hostin is the record owner of Hostin Orthopaedics and purportedly provided examinations to Covered Persons through Hostin Orthopaedics, and fraudulently billed American Transit for medical and other healthcare services, pursuant to a fraudulent predetermined treatment protocol irrespective of medical necessity in exchange for kickbacks and/or other financial compensation paid by one or more of the Controllers and/or other entities owned, controlled, and operated by them and/or one or more of the John Does 2 through 20 or ABC Corporations 1 through 20,” the lawsuit stated.