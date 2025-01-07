John Fetterman Announces Which Trump Nominees He'll Vote to Confirm
Massive Wildfire Breaks Out in LA County. Pacific Palisades Ordered to Evacuate.
CNN's Media Reporter Did Not Just Tweet This About Facebook's Changes to 'Fact-Checking'
Trump Slams Biden's 'Green New Scam' and Touts Foreign Policy Agenda During Press...
VIP
Brian Stelter and Other 'Journalists' Upset Threats to Speech Get Removed, and the...
The Worst Journalism of the Year – THE TOWNHALL 50 2024, Part 2:...
VIP
For Once, America SHOULD Follow a European Nation's Lead
VIP
CCRKBA Lashes Out at California Gun Law, Calls it 'Bigotry'
Trump Considers Issuing Executive Order to Protect Gas Stoves
Trump Threatens Economic Pressure to Force Canada Into U.S. Union
Elizabeth Warren Doubles Down on Discredited Smear of Pete Hegseth
VIP
'Only a Stupid Person Would Answer That!:' Trump Is So Back
Trump Warns 'All Hell Will Break Out' If Gaza Hostages Aren't Released Before...
VIP
Uber and Lyft Will Start Offering Driverless Rideshare Vehicles in These Cities
Tipsheet

Did The View's Sunny Hostin Spill the Beans About Her Husband's Alleged Insurance Fraud Scheme

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 07, 2025 11:05 PM
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

The View’s Sunny Hostin was forced to read multiple legal notes when discussing President-elect Donald J. Trump’s cabinet picks. It was four in one episode last November. Hostin’s big mouth might have landed her husband, Dr. Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin, in hot legal water over an alleged insurance scheme. It’s reportedly one of the largest RICO cases New York has ever filed, with nearly 200 defendants named in the indictment (via Daily Caller): 

Advertisement

Dr. Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin, the longtime husband of “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin, is being accused of fraudulently billing an insurance company in a new lawsuit filed in December, the Daily Mail first reported Tuesday. 

Hostin, an orthopedic surgeon, is among nearly 200 defendants named in one of the largest RICO cases filed in New York, according to the Daily Mail. Hostin, along with the other defendants, are accused of performing fraudulent healthcare services and billing American Transit, an insurance firm that covers taxi companies and Uber drivers, in exchange for “kickbacks and/or other compensation which were disguised as dividends or other cash distributions,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed on Dec. 17, states that Hostin has been the owner of Hostin Orthopaedics in New York City since February 2006, according to the lawsuit. He allegedly “knowingly provided fraudulent medical and other healthcare services” and billed the insurance company. 

“Defendant Hostin is the record owner of Hostin Orthopaedics and purportedly provided examinations to Covered Persons through Hostin Orthopaedics, and fraudulently billed American Transit for medical and other healthcare services, pursuant to a fraudulent predetermined treatment protocol irrespective of medical necessity in exchange for kickbacks and/or other financial compensation paid by one or more of the Controllers and/or other entities owned, controlled, and operated by them and/or one or more of the John Does 2 through 20 or ABC Corporations 1 through 20,” the lawsuit stated. 

Recommended

John Fetterman Announces Which Trump Nominees He'll Vote to Confirm Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Nicholas Fondacaro clipped a segment where Hostin seemingly implicated her husband in this circus:

So, yeah, the legal notes Hostin was forced to read have new meaning and humor. 

Advertisement
Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Fetterman Announces Which Trump Nominees He'll Vote to Confirm Matt Vespa
CNN's Media Reporter Did Not Just Tweet This About Facebook's Changes to 'Fact-Checking' Matt Vespa
Massive Wildfire Breaks Out in LA County. Pacific Palisades Ordered to Evacuate. Matt Vespa
Trump Threatens Economic Pressure to Force Canada Into U.S. Union Sarah Arnold
The Worst Journalism of the Year – THE TOWNHALL 50 2024, Part 2: #11-30 Brad Slager
Trump Considers Issuing Executive Order to Protect Gas Stoves Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Fetterman Announces Which Trump Nominees He'll Vote to Confirm Matt Vespa
Advertisement