Tipsheet

Dem Senator: We're Poised for a Total Wipeout If Biden Stays in the Race

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 10, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Democratic Party is going through the motions. House Democrats had meetings about the state of the race today, in which tensions boiled over. A group of swing state Democrats met before the official meeting to vent their frustrations about the race, with some reportedly breaking down in tears. Some reporters who frequently talk to congressional Democrats admitted that not one has privately said they have the confidence that Biden can run and beat Trump.

Senate Democrats also had a lunch, where Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), like a good soldier, said he’s sticking with Biden. There seemed to be a realization that Biden will remain begrudgingly so. Was the dump Biden movement from Hill Democrats dead? Well, things might have been on track to settling down, and then Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) went on CNN. He sort of had to since his remarks at the lunch got leaked, and he admitted that he was someone who said behind closed doors that Biden can't win.

The Colorado Democrat was quite dire in his remarks, adding that Donald Trump is poised to win this election in a landslide. 

“I think we could lose the whole thing, and it’s staggering to me,” he told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. Yet, he also said that Biden is an accomplished president—debatable—and has a strong affinity for the man as a leader. It’s the same chord struck for everyone in the dump Biden crowd: they either love or deeply respect the president, but he needs to go away for the sake of the party. Bennet added that he doesn’t think Colorado is in play, but Collins also said as the interview continued that he seemed to be navigating toward a path where he calls Biden to step aside.

Bennet didn’t answer the question, instead saying that he feels the country's future is at stake. Well, you pretty much said that Joe Biden, senator, is the person who could sink the ship. Will Democrats s**t or get off the pot on this one?   

