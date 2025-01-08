VIP
The Western Elites Are Fine With Our Own People Being Abused
Tipsheet

LAFD Makes Unprecedented Call As Apocalyptic Wildfire Rages Through LA County

Matt Vespa
January 08, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

The brush fire raging for hours in Los Angeles County will be catastrophic, and you don’t need to be a firefighter or part of an emergency response team to know that. Have you seen these images? Some have rightly described them as apocalyptic. Nursing homes had to be evacuated. It's a nightmare, with videos of people fleeing their homes with the fire on their heels. It's wild.

The LAFD also decided to issue a total recall of all firefighters to help fight the blaze. Any off-duty personnel are meant to report for duty. Police are reportedly overwhelmed, with abandoned cars making deployment of emergency crews more cumbersome. Bulldozers were deployed to plow away the vehicles. Actor Steve Guttenberg implored people to leave their car keys behind so he and other volunteers could move them for the fire trucks. The fire jumped the Pacific Coast Highway yesterday.

John Fetterman Announces Which Trump Nominees He'll Vote to Confirm Matt Vespa
The Pacific Palisades have been devastated, with some 30,000 people now under mandatory evacuation orders. To boot, there’s another fire raging in Pasadena. 

Breitbart editor Joel Pollak, who lives in the Palisades, said the “evacuation should have been earlier (received orders after we left), Police should have directed traffic to avoid panic, [and] Schools took too long to release kids.”

Prayers up, folks. This fire is going to be a horrific one. Meanwhile, is the National Guard going to be deployed? Who’s in charge?  

Another problem is that all aircraft have been grounded due to high winds, so firefighting from air assets is out for now. The worst is coming, with 80-105 mph gusts expected. 

UPDATE: Santa Monica is under evacuation orders.


 

