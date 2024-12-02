Biden's Hunter Pardon Sends Dems Into Chaos

Late Sunday night and as one of his final acts, President Joe Biden officially pardoned his son, Hunter Biden. The younger Biden's crimes, which were conducted on behalf of the entire family, were broadly wiped away. In fact, the pardon spans from 2014-2024.

Advertisement

Joe Biden Pardons Hunter Biden

https://t.co/1fgS6pHPqo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 2, 2024

For years President Biden publicly claimed he wouldn't pardon his son, a point that was often reiterated by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre.

AP's @AamerISmad: "Will the President pardon or commute his son if he's convicted?"



KJP: "So, I've answered this question before. It was asked of me, not too long ago, a couple weeks ago, and I was very clear, and I said no." pic.twitter.com/6YA5AhrRw4 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2023

And yet, the deed is done and now Democrats are at each others throats over the move.

Colorado's Democratic Governor Jared Polis is blasting the decision.

"While as a father I certainly understand President @JoeBiden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country. This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation. When you become President, your role is Pater familias of the nation. Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son," Polis posted on X.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder is pushing back.

Look at the underlying facts and usual DOJ practice Governor. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 2, 2024

Meanwhile, the Democratic media's narrative about President Biden's character has completely fallen apart.