Why Trump Is Demanding an Apology From The New York Times

President-elect Donald Trump is asking for an apology from The New York Times after years of bad coverage.

“Will the failing New York Times apologize to its readers for getting years of ‘Trump’ coverage so wrong,” he asked on Truth Social this week. “They write such phony ‘junk,’ knowing full well how incorrect it is, only meaning to demean.”

The president-elect’s post came just hours after the Times published a story outlining an internal investigation his transition team had conducted around top Trump aide Boris Epshteyn, alleging he solicited payment from candidates for top Cabinet posts to curry favor with Trump. Epshteyn denied the allegations.

He specifically called out the Times’ national political correspondent Maggie Haberman as a “third rate writer” who “writes story after story, always terrible, and yet I almost never speak to her.”

Trump said the Times does “no fact checking, because facts don’t matter to them. I don’t believe I’ve had a legitimately good story in the NYT for years, AND YET I WON, IN RECORD FASHION, THE MOST CONSEQUENTIAL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN DECADES.

“WHERE IS THE APOLOGY?” he added.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Times claimed its reporting is "fair" and "accurate."

"As an independent news organization The New York Times doesn’t produce stories that are ‘good’ or ‘bad’, only reporting that is true. Maggie Haberman and her colleagues have an unrivaled record of providing deeply-reported and authoritative coverage. Every president has complaints about coverage but this work has been widely recognized as fair, accurate and unflinching," the spokesperson said.