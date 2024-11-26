Netanyahu Outlines Ceasefire Deal With Hezbollah, But There's a Catch
Anti-Woke Activists Respond to Walmart's 'Stunning Reversal'
Are Sanctuary City Mayors Going to Jail? Tom Homan Weighs in
Slow Clap: Arizona Finally Finishes Counting Votes
Our Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever – 74% Off VIP Membership
DNC Staffers Getting Desperate After Kamala Hung Them Out to Dry
Oh, So Now Democrats Want to Use the Filibuster
The Wins Keep Coming: Appeals Court Agrees to End Trump's Classified Documents Case
VIP
There's Been Another Poll Released on the 2028 Democratic Field
Lara Trump Launched an American-Made Activewear Line
And This Is Why the Public Doesn't Trust the DOJ
Once More, Louder, for the People in the Back: Leftist Gay Activists' Trump...
Newsom Says California Will Intervene If Trump Reverses This Biden-Era Policy
VIP
One Country Is Preparing for a Surge of Illegal Aliens Ahead of Trump's...
Tipsheet

Here's How Canada and Mexico Reacted to Trump's Announcement on Tariffs

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 26, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

On Monday night, as we covered at the time, President-elect Donald Trump announced tariffs on Canada and Mexico, as well as on China. Trump has been vocal about his support for tariffs, and this announcement for his first day in office was rather specific in that it addressed concerns with "Open Borders" as well as fentanyl. The announcement generated plenty of chatter, and quick responses from Canada and Mexico.

Advertisement

While there have been reports of Canadian officials expressing frustration over the threat of these "insulting" tariffs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to have leapt into action to work with Trump, and before he's even taken office. 

He stressed on Tuesday that he had "a good call" with Trump and the "intense and effective connections between our two countries." Speaking of "their relationship" between the United States and Canada, Trudeau noted that this "takes a certain amount of working on, and that's what we'll do." 

Both sides of the tariffs debate have been citing Sheinbaum's remarks, with the left especially pointing to how the Mexican president has blamed certain issues on the United States. 

"Even so, it is clear that we must work together to create a new labor mobility model that is necessary for your country, as well as address the root causes that compel families to leave their homes out of necessity," her statement mentioned at one point. "I am convinced that North America’s economic strength lies in maintaining our trade partnership. This allows us to remain competitive against other economic blocs. For this reason, I believe that dialogue is the best path to understanding, peace, and prosperity for our nations. I hope our teams can meet soon to continue building joint solutions," Sheinbaum's statement concluded, on a somewhat hopeful note. 

Recommended

And This Is Why the Public Doesn't Trust the DOJ Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Trump has criticized North American Free Trade Agreement as "perhaps the worst trade deal ever made," especially when it's affected American jobs, and went on to bring about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). 

Coverage from the Associated Press also speaks to potential retaliation from Mexico. As the report mentioned when it comes to reaction from President Claudia Sheinbaum:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested Tuesday that Mexico could retaliate with tariffs of its own, after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose 25% import duties on Mexican goods if the country doesn’t stop the flow of drugs and migrants across the border.

Sheinbaum said she was willing to engage in talks on the issues, but said drugs were a U.S. problem.

“One tariff would be followed by another in response, and so on until we put at risk common businesses,” Sheinbaum said, referring to U.S. automakers that have plants on both sides of the border.

However, even the AP acknowledged that Mexico's plan hasn't been working so well. However, Mexico’s efforts to fight drugs like the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl — which is manufactured by Mexican cartels using chemicals imported from China — have weakened in the last year," the report also mentioned. 

Advertisement

The report also highlighted remarks from Sheinbaum that many on the right have been pointing to Sheinbaum noting, "I think we are going to reach an agreement."

A CBS News/YouGov poll, which was released on Sunday, shows that by 52-48 percent, Americans support tariffs. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And This Is Why the Public Doesn't Trust the DOJ Mia Cathell
Oh, So Now Democrats Want to Use the Filibuster Rebecca Downs
CNN Panel Rages After Scott Jennings Debunks Liberal Guest! Townhall Video
DNC Staffers Getting Desperate After Kamala Hung Them Out to Dry Katie Pavlich
The Wins Keep Coming: Appeals Court Agrees to End Trump's Classified Documents Case Rebecca Downs
Netanyahu Outlines Ceasefire Deal With Hezbollah, But There's a Catch Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
And This Is Why the Public Doesn't Trust the DOJ Mia Cathell
Advertisement