Trump: Mexico Has Agreed to Stop the Flow of Illegal Immigrants

President-elect Donald Trump announced that he and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo have come to a deal to stop the massive flow of illegal immigrants into the United States.

Advertisement

On Thanksgiving Eve, Trump said he spoke with Pardo, who recently took office, on the phone and that he has agreed to "stop Migration through Mexico and into the United States.” In the “excellent” conversation, Trump said the two leaders also discussed “strengthening collaboration on security issues.”

“Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. "She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border. We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States and also the U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!”

“Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately. THIS WILL GO A LONG WAY TOWARD STOPPING THE ILLEGAL INVASION OF THE USA. Thank you!!!” His post continued.

🚨🚨🚨Breaking; New statement from President Elect Trump.



So much winning and he’s not even in office yet!!! pic.twitter.com/xp1smuhLu4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 28, 2024

The agreement comes after Trump threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on Mexico if it did not take action to stop illegal aliens from entering the U.S. through its border. On the other hand, Pardo warned the incoming president that Mexico would retaliate with tariffs, too, if he moved forward with the sanctions.

Trump has promised to take immediate and forceful action to close the southern border. On day one of his second term in office, he plans to initiate the “largest deportation program in American history.”

There have been more than 8.5 million illegal immigrant encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border during the Biden-Harris Administration’s four years in office— with illegal crossings never slowing down throughout his term.

The incoming 47th president also vowed to begin construction on the border wall within days of taking office, revive the Remain in Mexico program, and hire additional border patrol agents.

Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs on China over the large amounts of fentanyl coming into the U.S. from the Mexican border.

The Chinese Communist Party said that the “excuse the president-elect has given to justify his threat of additional tariffs on imports from China is far-fetched.”