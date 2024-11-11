Lee Zeldin Lands Trump Cabinet Position
Tipsheet

Republicans Have Won Enough Seats to Keep Control of the House

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 11, 2024 7:20 PM
Townhall Media

On Monday evening, 7:13pm EST, Decision Desk HQ projected that Republicans will retain control of the House of Representatives as a result of the 2024 elections. Republicans also seized control of the Senate last Tuesday, thanks to Sen-elect Bernie Moreno's win in Ohio after he unseated Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. 

Advertisement

Republicans were able to clinch the majority thanks to Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani winning reelection in Arizona's 6th Congressional District. Earlier on Monday, Decision Desk HQ also called the race for Republican Rep.-elect Gabe Evans, who managed to flip Colorado's 8th Congressional District, a new swing state district. 

As he gave his victory speech on early Wednesday morning, President-elect Donald Trump referenced their optimism about their chances to retain control in the chamber. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who also received a shoutout from Trump, was among those present on the stage. Trump has also made news this week for selecting sitting House Republicans to serve in his administration, including House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL). 

Both parties lost and flipped House races, with Republicans flipping some key races and holding onto others, as we covered last week when Republican chances remained high and the party continued to exude confidence. As it currently stands, Democrats have lost a net -1 seat while Republicans have gained a net +1 seat. 

During the 2022 midterm election, when Republicans performed much worse than expected, it took several more days for such a call to be made, with California House races once again delaying the call but also making the difference. As of nearly a week later, there are still outstanding races in California and with Alaska's At-Large District, with the latter being affected by rank choice voting, though Republican Nick Begich maintains a lead over Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola. That California is taking so long is also a trending topic over X currently

Republicans won all three chambers in 2016 as well, though unlike 2016, Trump also won the popular vote, which a Republican has not done since 2004.  

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

