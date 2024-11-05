Republicans Seize Control of the U.S. Senate

Republicans have secured the majority in the United States Senate, according to a projection from Decision Desk.

The Ohio Senate race solidified this victory. It was called by Decision Desk at 10:50 p.m.

Decision Desk HQ projects Bernie Moreno (R) wins the US Senate election in Ohio.#DecisionMade: 10:50 PM EDT



Follow live results here:https://t.co/IWJYuBuYFK pic.twitter.com/HdRucpiJfK — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

This seat flip would push Republicans past the threshold for the majority.

This week, NPR reported that the top races to watch for the Senate were in Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Montana, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Many of these are battleground states and will determine who becomes president.

In September, Townhall reported how Michigan Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who ran for the state’s Senate seat, said that internal polling showed Vice President Kamala Harris “underwater.”

"I'm not feeling my best right now about where we are on Kamala Harris in a place like Michigan," Slotkin reportedly said. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) was reportedly on the call.

"We have her underwater in our polling," Slotkin added.

🚨🚨Michigan Democrat Senate nominee Elissa Slotkin: "I'm not feeling my best right now about where we are in Kamala Harris in a place like Michigan. We have her under water in our polling." pic.twitter.com/hmMQEZwD94 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 29, 2024

Additionally, left-wing mainstream outlet CNN acknowledged this week that the Senate map became “more daunting for Democrats” with the retirement of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). This put pressure on Democrats to hold on to their competitive seats while “trying to knock off Republicans” in strongholds like Texas and Florida.

As Townhall covered, West Virginia's Senate seat flipped Republican. Former Gov. Jim Justice won Manchin's seat.

In the final months of the campaign, the Senate races in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan all tightened, the outlet noted.