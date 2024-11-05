NYT: Trump Projected to Win the Electoral College AND the Popular Vote
Republicans Seize Control of the U.S. Senate

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 05, 2024 10:55 PM
Republicans have secured the majority in the United States Senate, according to a projection from Decision Desk.

The Ohio Senate race solidified this victory. It was called by Decision Desk at 10:50 p.m.

This seat flip would push Republicans past the threshold for the majority. 

This week, NPR reported that the top races to watch for the Senate were in Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Montana, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Many of these are battleground states and will determine who becomes president. 

In September, Townhall reported how Michigan Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who ran for the state’s Senate seat, said that internal polling showed Vice President Kamala Harris “underwater.”

"I'm not feeling my best right now about where we are on Kamala Harris in a place like Michigan," Slotkin reportedly said. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) was reportedly on the call. 

"We have her underwater in our polling," Slotkin added.

Additionally, left-wing mainstream outlet CNN acknowledged this week that the Senate map became “more daunting for Democrats” with the retirement of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). This put pressure on Democrats to hold on to their competitive seats while “trying to knock off Republicans” in strongholds like Texas and Florida. 

As Townhall covered, West Virginia's Senate seat flipped Republican. Former Gov. Jim Justice won Manchin's seat.

In the final months of the campaign, the Senate races in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan all tightened, the outlet noted. 

