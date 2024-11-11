Kamala’s Former Comms Director Has Quite the Demand of Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris faced a terrible loss with last week's election to President-elect Donald Trump. As Townhall has been covering, the blame game certainly has been something else with all the Democratic infighting. It's gotten even more wild, as it turns out, with the suggestions that Harris' former staffers are making. During Sunday's "State of the Union" on CNN, Jamal Simmons, the former communications director for the vice president, made one himself, leading to scoffing and even laughter from his fellow panelists.

As host Dana Bash pointed out, Biden has 71 days left in office from Sunday until Trump takes office, prompting her to ask, "What is the most important thing that everybody is looking for?" Simmons ended up offering something nobody was expecting, and it certainly showed, given their reactions.

"Joe Biden's been a phenomenal president. He's lived up to so many of the promises he's made," Simmons offered, going with the line we've so often heard from liberals who have praised this president, only to call on him to step aside. "There's one promise left that he could fulfill, being a transitional figure. He could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, make Kamala Harris the president of the United States."

While Simmons was still talking, Scott Jennings audibly said "whoa," while Bash offered a "wow." Jennings even laughed at the idea.

As Simmons continued, he made it clear that he expects Biden to do Harris a favor. "It would absolve him from being able to--from having to oversee the January 6 transition, right, of her own defeat," he mentioned, in reference to how Harris will have to certify her own loss. "And it would make sure that--it would dominate the news at a point where Democrats have to learn drama and transparency and doing things that the public want to see is a time--this is the moment for us to change the entire perspective of how Democrats operate."

Bash chimed in to note that her show "has now jumped from an Internet meme to a Sunday morning show," as she offered "congratulations," while Jennings offered that Simmons is "writing an extra season of 'House of Cards.'"

WATCH: Harris advisor floats INSANE conspiracy that Joe Biden should resign immediately so that Kamala Harris can spend a few days as our first female president before President Trump takes over. pic.twitter.com/lqyHthXJC3 — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) November 10, 2024

In trying to make the conversation more serious once again, Bash brought up the U.S. Supreme Court, which the Democrats had had a chilling plan to upend so as to bend more to their whim, in the name of "reforming" the Court. There's also been pressure for Justice Sonia Sotomayor to retire, so that Biden can nominate a new justice, perhaps even Harris herself, an idea that has been floated on CNN.

"Well, the Supreme Court might happen. I don't know if it will, but I think this is something that's in Joe Biden's control," Simmons said, as he again made all sorts of demands of the president whose fellow Democrats forced out of the race. "And if he did it, it would--again, it would fulfill his promise, his last promise. It would give Kamala Harris the chance to be the 47th president of the United States of America. It would disrupt all of Donald Trump's paraphernalia, right? He would have to rebrand everything," he said to laughter. Simmons then proposed that "it would make it easier for the next woman who runs for president to not have to worry about all the historical weight of being the first."

Other panelists had far more serious points to offer about what was "most important," including Brad Todd, who brought up releasing the remaining hostages being held in captivity following the October 7 attack that Hamas perpetrated against Israel last year. As Todd reminded, there are seven American citizens still being held.

In sharing the clip over X, even CNN referred to it as "a surprising suggestion."

How can Biden create history in the next 71 days?

One Former Biden White House Aide has a surprising suggestion. pic.twitter.com/fzT3FCKGGJ — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) November 10, 2024

It was Biden's disastrous performance for the June 27 debate against Trump that led to calls for Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment in order to remove Biden as president, with Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) filing a resolution the very next morning. Biden was even reportedly threatened with such a move by his fellow Democrats if he didn't withdraw from the race. If he was going to leave office to hand the reins over to Harris, though, Biden likely would have done so already.

There were certainly conversations and concerns as to how if Biden wasn't fit to run for reelection he wasn't fit to remain president, but that does not appear to be what Simmons is going for here. Rather, it looks to be about the president owing his vice president, who has been chief among those covering up for Biden's mental failings all this time.

The segment was a trending topic over X all throughout Sunday. It wasn't just conservatives chiming in to share the clip and balk at Simmons' suggestion. Other Democrats, including other previous staffers for the vice president, also came out strongly against such an idea.

Symone Sanders was particularly taken aback, as she mocked the idea and emphasized how "shocked" she was.

This is so unserious! And Jamal is a serious person, so I’m shocked he went on international tv and said this with a straight face! 🫢 pic.twitter.com/3Kba4KyPCj — Symone D. Sanders Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) November 10, 2024

😅😔 to these people saying President Biden should resign so VP Harris could be POTUS for a few weeks. Do you hear yourselves? The Oval Office is not a damn game. Smh. — Symone D. Sanders Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) November 10, 2024

Nevertheless, Simmons still doubled down by posting the clip and another post making clear he was serious about such a suggestion.

Biden should resign and make Kamala #47. What I said on @CNNSOTU this morning. https://t.co/3KqmTMFuyL — Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) November 10, 2024

Joe Biden has been amazing but he should fulfill one last promise - to be transitional. Biden should resign and make Kamala Harris the first woman president. It’d turn tables on Trump, keep Kamala from presiding over Jan 6 make it easier for next woman to run. #trailblazepodcast — Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) November 10, 2024

In addition to all the blame and finger-pointing that's going around, it's not likely that Biden is going to be doing Harris any favors. While Harris ultimately conceded in a dreary and delayed speech last Wednesday, she was still savaged by black voters, and the president had a much more jovial tone as he gave brief remarks at the White House on Thursday about this year's election and the transfer of power.

In fact, Biden seems to be downright thrilled that Harris was defeated, and after he was just pushed aside, who can blame him?