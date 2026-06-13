And Here's Where Even Bill Maher's Audience Gasped When Talking About Graham Platner...

We need to understand that not everyone is a political junkie and isn’t glued to this story 24/7, which is healthy and enviable. There are times when I wish I could tune out everything, but alas, that’s not what this job is. So, I guess I shouldn’t be shocked that some in Bill Maher’s audience had no clue that Graham Platner said that he would rape home intruders, but not in a gay way. You can hear audible gasps during his commentary on Friday:
BILL MAHER: “I wish the tattoo was the scariest thing about [Graham] Platner. It’s NOT.”— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 13, 2026
“There’s the sexting while married.”
“Scary behavior.”
“Old posts about how he’s a communist and all cops are bastards and black people don’t tip.”
“He said about the Iraq war: ‘You can… pic.twitter.com/HzwtMBpL9V
“I wish the tattoo was the scariest thing about [Graham] Platner. It’s NOT.”
“There’s the sexting while married.”
“Scary behavior.”
“Old posts about how he’s a communist and all cops are bastards and black people don’t tip.”
“He said about the Iraq war: ‘You can think it’s dumb and also kind of not want to miss it.’”
“And then, of course, there’s the Nazi tattoo on his chest. I mean, seriously, this guy’s whole life is the movie The Hangover.”
“He doesn’t need a term in the Senate. He needs a gap year in Costa Rica.”
“I wish the tattoo was the scariest thing about Platner. It’s not.”
“That would be his solution to a home invasion, which is to r—e the home invader. And no, of course, that's not the policy he’s proposing. It’s a fantasy his ex says he talked about. Next week it’ll be policy.”
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And then there are the graphic social media posts, the allegations of domestic abuse, the fake working-class hero story—everything about this guy is a lie. But the Nazi tattoo isn’t going anywhere, because like Hillary Clinton with the email server, there’s a new story every week, and each time, the narrative gets blown up.
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