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And Here's Where Even Bill Maher's Audience Gasped When Talking About Graham Platner...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 13, 2026 1:45 PM
And Here's Where Even Bill Maher's Audience Gasped When Talking About Graham Platner...
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

We need to understand that not everyone is a political junkie and isn’t glued to this story 24/7, which is healthy and enviable. There are times when I wish I could tune out everything, but alas, that’s not what this job is. So, I guess I shouldn’t be shocked that some in Bill Maher’s audience had no clue that Graham Platner said that he would rape home intruders, but not in a gay way. You can hear audible gasps during his commentary on Friday:

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“I wish the tattoo was the scariest thing about [Graham] Platner. It’s NOT.”

“There’s the sexting while married.”

“Scary behavior.”

“Old posts about how he’s a communist and all cops are bastards and black people don’t tip.”

“He said about the Iraq war: ‘You can think it’s dumb and also kind of not want to miss it.’”

“And then, of course, there’s the Nazi tattoo on his chest. I mean, seriously, this guy’s whole life is the movie The Hangover.”

“He doesn’t need a term in the Senate. He needs a gap year in Costa Rica.”

“I wish the tattoo was the scariest thing about Platner. It’s not.”

“That would be his solution to a home invasion, which is to r—e the home invader. And no, of course, that's not the policy he’s proposing. It’s a fantasy his ex says he talked about. Next week it’ll be policy.”

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM BILL MAHER CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GRAHAM PLATNER

And then there are the graphic social media posts, the allegations of domestic abuse, the fake working-class hero story—everything about this guy is a lie. But the Nazi tattoo isn’t going anywhere, because like Hillary Clinton with the email server, there’s a new story every week, and each time, the narrative gets blown up. 

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