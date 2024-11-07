Biden Beams While Admitting Kamala’s Crushing Defeat

Speaking at the White House in the aftermath of Vice President Kamala Harris' crushing electoral defeat, President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to help facilitate an efficient and peaceful transition of power to President-elect Donald Trump.

BIDEN: "I spoke with President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory. And I assured him, that I will direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition." pic.twitter.com/nWOlwfWDaD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 7, 2024

He also seemed...happy about the result.

Why does Joe Biden look so happy? pic.twitter.com/7dmSWG1dQ6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 7, 2024

Biden's attitude comes just two days after First Lady Jill Biden wore a MAGA red suit to vote, a move Democrats viewed as a message to Harris and others on the left who pushed the incumbent president out of the race.

Jill Biden turning up to cast her vote wearing red. How’s that for sending a message.



Someone’s still angry. pic.twitter.com/lLiSQeCTPd — Suit and tie (@Suitandtie9999) November 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Democrats are at each other's throats.

