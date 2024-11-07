Implosion: Kamala’s Top Campaign Operative Deletes X Account
Tipsheet

Biden Beams While Admitting Kamala's Crushing Defeat

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 07, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Speaking at the White House in the aftermath of Vice President Kamala Harris' crushing electoral defeat, President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to help facilitate an efficient and peaceful transition of power to President-elect Donald Trump. 

He also seemed...happy about the result. 

Biden's attitude comes just two days after First Lady Jill Biden wore a MAGA red suit to vote, a move Democrats viewed as a message to Harris and others on the left who pushed the incumbent president out of the race.

Meanwhile, Democrats are at each other's throats.  

