TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tomorrow!
Kamala Campaign Manager Vows to Kneecap Trump Presidency
BREAKING: Kamala Finally Makes the Call
It Happened Again: Trump Shattered the Blue Wall
Dearborn's Final Results Truly Show How Awful Kamala Harris Was As a Candidate
VIP
Being a Gun Grabber Fails to Help Candidates in Rural Races
Does Rick Scott's Win Boost His Chances for Senate Leadership?
Biden Calls Trump, Invites Him to the White House
Elissa Slotkin Pulls Off Win in Michigan Senate Race
Libs Are Going to Cry Again Over the Latest DOJ News Involving Trump
Haley Calls on Harris to Concede
The Aftermath: Ten Thoughts on Trump's Sweeping Victory
'Literally Nothing?!': CNN's Jake Tapper Was Gobsmacked by Kamala's Underperformance
Trump's Electoral Win Just Got Even Bigger
Tipsheet

Sad Kamala Addresses Army of Losers in Concession Speech That Should've Been Delivered Hours Ago

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 06, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Who the hell would come to this event? Your candidate loses a presidential election, the campaign tells you to go home, and then you return for the concession speech. These people are gluttons for punishment. The observations from CNN Abby Phillip was spot-on: the joy and hope have been sucked out of the room. She also said that despite the music in the background, the mood at Howard University, where Harris delivered the ‘I lost’ speech, was somber. 

Advertisement

It was a short address that didn’t require the hours-long wait. It’s nothing that you haven’t heard before from Kamala, albeit with less awkward cackles. The vice president thanked her family, the family of weirdo Tim Walz and his odd clan, and the many volunteers, staffers, and poll workers who helped her failed presidential bid. 

She said the outcome was not what we wanted or voted for, but the light of America’s promise will always burn bright, adding how she was still full of gratitude and love for our country. 

Kamala then spoke about how proud of the race they ran and the way they ran it—whatever that means. She lost; there’s nothing to be proud about. She spoke about the goal of building communities and coalitions united by a love of country and America’s future.  The vice president obviously failed in that objective. Harris then officially conceded the race and said she would help President-elect Donald Trump with the transition. 

She later swiped at him, saying that a fundamental principle is that we accept the results; that separates us from monarchism and authoritarianism. 

Recommended

Libs Are Going to Cry Again Over the Latest DOJ News Involving Trump Mia Cathell
Advertisement

She said we owe loyalty to the Constitution of the United States, not a president or party. Kamala conceded the election but not the fight that fueled her campaign. She mentioned abortion rights and gun control, along with some weird tangent about the fight for dignity and respecting rights. 

“Hard work is good work—it can be joyful work.” 

Before closing, she spoke to young voters, saying that it’s going to be okay, some fights take time, and don’t ever give up. She closed with this adage: only when it is dark enough can you see the stars. 

Let us fill the sky with the light of stars.

Again, we waited hours for this—I’m wondering if her staff even had a concession speech drafted.  The vice president lost the election hours ago. When President-elect Donald Trump won Pennsylvania, that was the ballgame. As it so happened, Wisconsin and Michigan both went for Trump. Contrary to initial reports, Kamala did not call Trump last night. She went to bed. As Katie wrote earlier today, both Kamala and Joe Biden called to concede and congratulate Trump on his decisive landslide win. 

Advertisement

Anyways, Harris is a loser again. Trump is president. Onward.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Libs Are Going to Cry Again Over the Latest DOJ News Involving Trump Mia Cathell
The Aftermath: Ten Thoughts on Trump's Sweeping Victory Guy Benson
Kamala Campaign Manager Vows to Kneecap Trump Presidency Katie Pavlich
Here's How the Ladies of 'The View' Are Handling Kamala's Massive Defeat Sarah Arnold
It Happened Again: Trump Shattered the Blue Wall Matt Vespa
Dearborn's Final Results Truly Show How Awful Kamala Harris Was As a Candidate Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Libs Are Going to Cry Again Over the Latest DOJ News Involving Trump Mia Cathell
Advertisement