Here's What Joe Biden Will Be Doing on Election Night

While Vice President Kamala Harris will be at Howard University for an election night watch party, President Joe Biden will not be in attendance. In covering the news, the Washington Examiner noted how telling such a development is, given that Harris' alma mater is so close to the White House:

President Joe Biden will not attend Vice President Kamala Harris‘s election night watch party in another sign that her campaign is keeping the incumbent at arm’s length. “Tonight, the president and First Lady will watch election results in the White House residence with longtime aides and senior White House staff,” a White House official told the Washington Examiner. “The president will receive regular updates on the state of races across the country.” Harris is hosting a watch party at her alma mater, Howard University, which is located less than 2 miles from the executive mansion, but her boss will not be among the attendees. The relationship between Biden and Harris has appeared strained throughout the election, with her seeking to distance herself from the administration by promising to “turn the page” and usher in a “new way forward.” Another slogan, “We are not going back,” further cements the image she wants to cast as an agent of change.

However much Harris would like to distance herself from Biden, she doesn't get to do so as the sitting vice president. The Democratic nominee has also struggled mightily when it comes to finding adequate answers when asked how she would be different from Biden, even when asked by friendly interviewers, such as the ladies from "The View" and Stephen Colbert.

Exit polls just recently released by CNN on Tuesday night show particularly bad news for Democrats, especially given that a key takeaway is that only 41 percent of voters approve of Biden's performance, while 58 percent disapprove. Seventy-two percent are also dissatisfied with the way the way things are going in the United States.

This is hardly the only example of Biden distancing himself from the Harris-Walz campaign and even outright potentially sabotaging Harris' campaign. Last Tuesday, he stole the thunder from her "closing argument speech" by referring to Trump supporters as "garbage," which the White House then covered up. He was also not in attendance for such a speech.

In covering the news about Biden's plans for our sister site of Hot Air, David Strom asked if this could perhaps be a sign, or "Just Biden Being Biden?"

"One hopeful sign, I think, is the fact that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be nowhere near each other tonight," Strom noted about what the chances are looking like for a Trump win.

Biden's whereabouts for Tuesday night isn't the only news leading to chatter about the Bidens. There's even speculation that First Lady Jill Biden vote for Trump, given how she was sporting a bright red pantsuit on Tuesday.