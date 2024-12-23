The New York Giants Saw a Familiar Banner Fly Around the Meadowlands This Month

The New York Giants are a dumpster fire and a total and complete disgrace. For the Boomer generation, this is one of the worst seasons in recent memory; the 1970s were probably worse. For younger fans, this is the worst team they’ve ever seen. The franchise, which has been in a perpetual state of dysfunction for a solid decade, appears primed to blow it up again.

At 2-13, the Giants are projected to hold the #1 overall pick, which hasn’t happened since 1965. They’ve lost 10 consecutive games, a franchise record, likely to go winless at home, another record, and will likely be winless against division opponents this season. Besides continuity, a silly argument at this point, there’s little reason to keep head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, who gave fans a mirage of hope with their 2022 trip to the playoffs.

There’s also another bit of history: someone flew a banner that circles the graveyard of Giants Stadium for two weeks in a row, calling for heads to roll. On December 8, a plane circled overhead with a banner reading, “Mr. Mara enough — plz fix this dumpster fire.”

Before their blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens the next week, another plane was: “Mr Mara Enough – We won’t stop until you fire everyone.”

The Star-Ledger found the fan who paid for the second plane:

If Mara thought the same disgruntled fan taunted him for the past two weeks, we have a newsflash: Giants fans are lining up to spend thousands of dollars to indict — top to bottom — a franchise that is 8-24 since its last playoff win in Minnesota in 2022; is 2-11 this season, with nine consecutive losses and an 0-8 home record; after a 6-11 record last year. The Giants have missed the playoffs in 11 of 13 seasons since their 2011 Super Bowl championship, and after watching the Giants’ latest dud on Sunday — a 35-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens — the fan who funded Sunday’s banner wanted to speak out. Minutes after the plane reached the stadium’s airspace, NJ Advance Media reached out to High Exposure Inc. to request an interview with the banner’s sponsor. While a company official declined to reveal the customer’s identity, our request was passed along — and he spoke with us minutes after the game. NJ Advance Media, which is granting the fan anonymity, was able to confirm his identity by reviewing his $1,500 receipt for the flight and a confirmation message from High Exposure Inc. […] Sunday’s sponsor said his motive was simple: Embarrass the owner who has made being a Giants fan so embarrassing since the team last won a Super Bowl in 2011. “The biggest thing that the Mara family prides itself on is pride in themselves,” he said. “And so, if you’re able to make it more embarrassing, it will further force them to take action.” The fan had planned the banner during last month’s bye week, and he was hoping to deliver his message before the loss to the New Orleans Saints last week — but other angry and frustrated fans, also willing to shell out hundreds, beat him to the punch. “I was made aware of the other group doing it, and thought it wouldn’t really help to do two planes in one week,” he said. “So I pivoted. I might as well piggyback off it with a new message to show the further frustration of the fans.” His original plan was to deliver a more direct demand to co-owner John Mara about the general manager and head coach — “Fire Schoen and Daboll” — but High Exposure rejected it because the company’s policy prohibits saying “anything negative about an individual.”

It’s a throwback to the equally embarrassing 1978 season, where a plane had a similar banner circling the stadium of dejected Giants fans reading, “15 YEARS OF LOUSY FOOTBALL. WE’VE HAD ENOUGH.” We are back to the days when eating Sunday dinner in the parking lot with friends and family made watching the Giants bearable.

It's a like father, like son story of history repeating itself. Wellington Mara knew he needed to modernize after the first Miracle at the Meadowlands, eventually leading to George Young becoming the new GM and the selection of Lawrence Taylor. The rest is history. Yet, it’s a tale that John Mara, Wellington’s son, likely didn’t want to repeat, but years of bad drafts, questionable contracts, poor roster management, and puzzling front office shuffling led to this point. Not having a franchise quarterback and failure to land a successor to Eli Manning set the Giants back years. Daniel Jones was simply too slow at processing the game, had zero anticipation, and had no pocket awareness.

Whoever this fan is, he deserves free season tickets for life. If he already is one, he and whoever else is paying for PSLs deserve a massive discount next year, plus a refund this year because this product is unwatchable.

The Giants do control their destiny with the NFL draft, as they’re likely to lose to the Colts and Eagles in the final two games. Even with Philly playing backups, the Giants will likely lose, as they should. A win right now would have them picking sevenths overall instead of first. The tank is on, the dumpster fire is raging, and fans should keep flying banners all over the Tri-State area to remind Mr. Mara that he's turned a marquee franchise into a total shell of itself, a humiliation of epic proportions. Oh, and did we forget to mention that we’re celebrating 100 years of New York Giants football—this is the product they offered us.