Pre-Election Special SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Whether Virginia Can Remove Non-Citizens From Voter Rolls
Tim Walz Said What About Ocasio-Cortez While Playing Madden?
VIP
Oregon Predicates Request to Judge on Self-Delusion
GDP Report Shows Economy 'Weaker Than Expected'
How Trump Plans to Help Compensate Victims of 'Migrant Crime'
NRCC Blasts the Left's Voter Suppression Efforts in Battleground Districts
VIP
Watch Trump's Reaction to Finding Out Biden Called His Supporters 'Garbage'
There Was a Vile, Violent Attack in Chicago, and the Media's Been Silent....
VIP
One Red State Just Acquired a Massive Amount of Land to Secure Its...
Poll Out of Texas Shows That Harris Rally Sure Didn't Work for Colin...
This Hollywood Actor Is Persuading Christian Men to Vote for Kamala Harris
Is the Trump Campaign Over-Confident?
Is This Really How the Kamala HQ Is Going to Respond to Biden’s...
Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Calls Out CNN Host, Panelists Trying to Desperately Explain Away Biden's 'Garbage' Remarks

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 30, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

As Townhall has been covering, President Joe Biden referred to Trump supporters as "garbage" on Tuesday, which the White House and Democratic allies in the mainstream media have been desperately trying to cover up. That attempt was on full display during a CNN panel discussion that same night, though conservative contributor Scott Jennings shut that down, as he also asked the key questions as to why the president is even on the campaign trail at all. 

Advertisement

Host Abby Phillip noted how Biden was "trying to clarify all of this," via a late night post shared to his X account on Tuesday. Franklin Leonard of the Black List referred to Biden's remarks as "a nothing burger," with Bakari Sellers, another CNN commentator, noting that "I couldn't agree more." 

As Phillip and the panel tried to discuss the value of Biden on the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris, whose "garbage" remarks overshadowed her speech, Leonard further sought to downplay concerns over the president's remarks. "Joe Biden has never been a big arena speaker. He's never been the most fluid speaker. And, by the way, as someone who had a stutter growing up, it's very obvious to me that there's an apostrophe at the end of supporters there. He was referring to the garbage spewed by supporters, not simply the supporters themselves," he offered.

Phillip, in response to Leonard pointing out the different uses for Biden and the Obamas on the campaign trail, offered that "you could make the argument that they would be fine if Joe Biden wasn't anywhere near a microphone between now and next Tuesday."

That's when Jennings came into the discussion to call out the "disdain" that Biden and other Democrats have for half of the country. 

Recommended

There Was a Vile, Violent Attack in Chicago, and the Media's Been Silent. We Know Why. Guy Benson
Advertisement

"Let me just accept the most charitable framing of this, which you just gave," Jennings said, speaking about Leonard's point. "Why is he sitting in front of a laptop at the exact same moment Kamala Harris is out on his backyard trying to give the closing argument to her campaign? What in the world is he doing?" 

Not only was Leonard's framing a "charitable" one, but it's one that Jennings wasn't buying. "Now, I don't accept your framing of it personally, because I actually do believe he, Harris, the Democratic Party, and most of their campaign do believe that half the country is garbage. They've also said people who go to Trump rallies are Nazis. And so it's pretty apparent the disdain with which they hold half of the country in."

The camera showed to a horrified look from Leonard taking great umbrage with such a point as Phillip and the rest of the panelists clamored to speak over each other to try. They can't argue with Jennings' point in good faith, though, as Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), have doubled down on referring to Trump supporters as Nazis for daring to attend a rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

"No, but you don't just get to say that," whined Leigh McGowan, the host of "PoliticsGirl," as if she were the one in control of what the other panelists were able to say. 

"But as a tactical matter today," Jennings asked when he was finally able to get a word in edgewise to finish his point, "why in the world Is Joe Biden giving remarks at the same time?"

Advertisement

While the panelists still tried to clamor over each other, Leonard did concede "I'll give you that" in response to Jennings' point about Biden out on the campaign trail to make a mess of the situation for Harris one week from Election Day.

Such a frantic response from Phillip and the other panelists is hardly surprising. CNN hosts and leftist panelists have truly shown how hypersensitive they are after Ryan Girdusky was removed from a panel on Monday night after he quipped to fellow panelist Mehdi Hasan, "I hope your beeper doesn't go off," for which he apologized. Hassan had been painting Girdusky and other Trump supporters as Nazis, but was not reprimanded in any way for his inflammatory remarks. 

Advertisement

In fact, host Abby Phillip has bent over backwards to make clear she hopes Hassan returns on the show. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There Was a Vile, Violent Attack in Chicago, and the Media's Been Silent. We Know Why. Guy Benson
Tim Walz Said What About Ocasio-Cortez While Playing Madden? Matt Vespa
We Got Two Lib Scandals for the Price of One Last Night Matt Vespa
Poll Out of Texas Shows That Harris Rally Sure Didn't Work for Colin Allred Rebecca Downs
We Have Another Interesting Development in Nevada Matt Vespa
Is the Trump Campaign Over-Confident? Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There Was a Vile, Violent Attack in Chicago, and the Media's Been Silent. We Know Why. Guy Benson
Advertisement