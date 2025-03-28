Here's When You Knew NPR's CEO Was Going to Get Totally Smoked on...
Report: Team Walz Blocks Trump Supporters From His 'Town Hall Meetings'

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | March 28, 2025 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We've been keeping tabs on failed Vice Presidential nominee, part-time governor, and apparent 2028 presidential aspirant Tim Walz.  We were reminded that he's a very strange individual whose mouth gets him in trouble on a regular basis.  We were also reminded that he is quite bad at damage control when his strangeness bubbles to the surface.  What sparked the recent coverage is the publicity tour Walz has embarked upon, evidently to build momentum for a possible presidential run.  The conceit of the tour is that he's visiting red areas, showing that he can show up and fight on Republicans' turf, or whatever.  The subtext is that while many GOP members of Congress are avoiding town hall meetings, in order to avoid the organized tantrums lefties are throwing at events held by elected officials from both parties, brave and folksy Tim Walz isn't afraid.  He's out there 'filling the void,' or something. Except these appear to be choreographed, partisan events, rather than organic 'anywhere, anytime' forums.  For instance, this report doesn't make it seem like Walz is really interested in preaching beyond his tribe's choir: 

A Wisconsin woman was removed from a town hall hosted by Democratic Minnesota Gov. Gov. Tim Walz in Eau Claire last week after she filmed organizers blocking Trump supporters from entering. Wisconsin voter Katrina Patterson told Fox News Digital she wanted Walz to address potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare, but she was told to leave, met by law enforcement and locked outside before the town hall began. Patterson, who said she "knew that it was wrong," filmed event organizers denying three men in "Make America Great Again" hats from entering Walz's town hall. While she was registered for the event, Patterson only took her seat for a few minutes before she was also told to leave. "Tim Walz and the Democrats are claiming that my congressman won't listen to his constituents, but yet we've got proof of them blocking Republicans from coming into their town hall," Patterson said. "It's really hypocritical. It makes it abundantly obvious that their town halls aren't real. For lack of a better word, they're fake town halls because they only want to hear from Democrats."

Are you a Trump supporter in a MAGA hat? Get out. Are you an attendee filming Trump supporters being denied entry? Also get out. These little tough guy performances therefore seem to be about as natural and authentic as...well, virtually everything else about Odd Timothy.  Meanwhile these very disturbing items were allegedly being distributed by someone, at at least one of the Walz rallies.  This would be sick even if there hadn't been multiple serious attempts on Donald Trump's life, including a bullet that hit the then-candidate in the ear during a campaign speech.  Given the context of what we all remember from those close calls, it's even more appalling:

"Bury Fascists," next to Trump's image isn't subtle.  Neither is '86 47,' with 86 being slang for 'get rid of.'  The other numerical code, '25 47' could be a reference to the 25th president, William McKinley, who was assassinated. I'm not suggesting that Walz or his team had anything to do with these coins, or even knew these were being handed out.  I also know that if pro-assassination swag were discovered at a GOP rally while a Democrat was president, it would make national news, with many calls for condemnations -- and probably much hand-wringing and concern trolling about civility and the 'climate of hate' caused by 'right-wing rhetoric,' etc.  I hadn't even heard about this until yesterday, days after the initial reports emerged.  Meanwhile, here's Walz once again railing against the object of his current obsessive hatred, Elon Musk:

Apparently a small handful of Trump supporters can slip through into these meetings.  In any case, if Democrats actually expressed a willingness to work on a bipartisan basis in furtherance of some of Musk and DOGE's work, while opposing cuts or decisions they think go too far, they might seem more rational.  But Timothy's instincts are what they are:  


Finally, speaking of DOGE, I'll leave you with this:


As I also observed, If every American watched that interview, I'm convinced DOGE's approval would hit super-majority levels. It’s also important for the outcomes to align with the way the mission was sold in that interview.

