Yet Another Democrat Compares Trump to Nazis for Holding a Rally at Madison Square Garden

On October 27, former and potentially future President Donald Trump will hold a rally at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City. Democrats' reactions have ranged from scoffing at the Republican's nominees plans for nine days before the election, to comparing him to the Nazis for daring to use such an event space.

Democratic strategist James Carville spoke with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who now has her own show on MSNBC. During his Sunday appearance on "Inside with Jen Psaki," Carville ranted and raved about Trump, as he's prone to doing, and suggested Vice President Kamala Harris refer to him as "scary" and fearmonger about how he will supposedly roundup people and take revenge on his enemies.

In referencing how he said voters need to be "scared" into fearing Trump, Carville went on to list a whole list of supposed concerns about the Republican nominee.

"When I said that, I didn’t know that he was going to schedule a rally at Madison Square Garden to mimic the Nazi rally of 10th February 1939. So we have--they’re they’re telling you. And by the way, if they win, they’re going to correctly say, 'we--we told you in an election what we’re going to do and you voted for us. You have green lighted the whole thing,'" he warned.

Carville also went on to reference "young black men," a demographic he had brought up to warn in the past how they were not supporting Democrats when President Joe Biden was the nominee. That wasn't the narrative he was going for, though. Rather, Carville went for more fearmongering, and with a group that Harris is not doing well with.

"And if we don’t tell people about that, if they don’t, if these young black men--how do you think they’re going to do if you are young, black, male, and Trump inspired the army to round up of people. How well do you think you’re going to do? You think you’ve got nothing to lose? How about looking at American history for one time and see what can happen here."

Carville went on to rant some more while Psaki nodded along and went on to agree with him.

"And they are telling you we’re not making this up. This is not we can be fact checked by anybody. They have promised military round up. They’ve promised the gates of hell will reign on the enemies. The Supreme Court has greenlighted it. They were asked the question, if a Navy Seal is ordered to assassinate a political enemy--nothing wrong with that. That’s just part of his job. They are telling you they’re doing all of this. Pay attention to them, right now, please. They’re telling you," Carville nonsensically continued.

PANIC: James Carville hyperventilates that Trump is mimicking N*zi rallies, warns that Trump plans to “round up” “young black men."



With three weeks to go, Democrats have officially turned the fear-mongering and incendiary propaganda dials up to 11.



"When I said that, I didn't… pic.twitter.com/5w5G5Z1yyU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 13, 2024

In referencing the Supreme Court, Carville was talking about the July 1 decision of Trump v. United States, with radical leftists, from Justice Sonia Sotomayor in her dissent, to Biden himself, have wildly misconstrued. The Court found that the presidents enjoys immunity from criminal prosecution when it comes to acts carried out in his official capacity.

Further, as Trump himself has reminded, he had the chance to go after a chief political enemy of his, Hillary Clinton, but chose not to do so as president. Rather, it's been the Biden-Harris' Department of Justice (DOJ) that has gone after their enemies, namely Trump, but also everyday Americans.

Carville isn't the only one to reference the 1939 rally that Nazis held at the old MSG. As we covered at the time last week, state Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, a Democrat who represents the west side of New York City, put out a ranting thread also comparing Trump to Nazis.

Let’s be clear. Allowing Trump to hold an event at MSG is equivalent to the infamous Nazis rally at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 1939 2/3 — Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (@bradhoylman) October 9, 2024

This is a disastrous decision by Madison Square Garden that will endanger the public safety of New Yorkers and has the potential to incite widespread violence.



For the good of NYC and its residents, I demand @TheGarden keep our city safe by cancelling the Trump rally 3/3 — Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (@bradhoylman) October 9, 2024

While New York tends to be and still is considered a blue state, Trump and his allies, including House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), believe it is in play for 2024.

Stefanik has also called out Hoylman-Sigal and Google's framing of the rally.

Don't believe the Democrats and their stenographers in the mainstream media.



New York IS in play.



We are more energized than ever before to go to the ballot box and vote for President @realDonaldTrump!@TeamTrump @DanScavino https://t.co/Zdjzd2hTsp — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) October 15, 2024