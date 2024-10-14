It's Happening: Trump to Hold Campaign Rally at Madison Square Garden

Just days before Americans head to the polls on November 5, former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in the heart of New York City at Madison Square Garden. The campaign made the official announcement Monday afternoon.

"President Trump’s message to New York City is simple and built on his winning record: If you want to return to the strongest economy in over 60 years, rising wages, quality jobs, strong borders, and safer neighborhoods, then vote for the Trump-Vance ticket," the campaign released in a statement. "New York is reeling from the harmful effects of the dangerously liberal policies championed by Kamala Harris and Democrats like Eric Adams. Since Kamala took office, the average New York household has been forced to spend an additional $28,537, including $4,282 more on food, $4,918 more on shelter, $3,992 more on energy, and $8,912 more on transportation. These disastrous economic policies are draining the bank accounts of hardworking New Yorkers."

Trump plans to focus heavily on illegal immigration, which is bankrupting the city and increasing violent crime.

"Additionally, thanks to Kamala's reckless open-border policies, over 210,000 migrants have flooded into New York City since the Spring of 2022, draining vital government resources and overwhelming the city," the statement continues. "The consequences are staggering. The influx of illegal migrants is expected to cost the city a shocking $10 billion, and it's not just the financial burden—crime is spiraling out of control. According to local police officers, illegal immigrants are responsible for about 75 percent of arrests in midtown Manhattan. Last month, a news report sounded alarms after an illegal Venezuelan migrant with suspected gang ties allegedly committed 22 crimes in just six months, yet he still hasn’t been deported. This is the chaos Harris has unleashed on New Yorkers."

The rally will take place on Sunday, October 27 at 5:00 pm ET.