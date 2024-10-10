State Senator Ridiculously Compares Trump NYC Rally to Nazis

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump will be holding a rally at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City on October 27, nine days before the election. This isn't the first time he's held a rally in or around the city, considering that he also held a rally in the Bronx back in May, and in Nassau County on Long Island last month. Perhaps no one overreacted more than state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal.

Hoylman-Sigal, who represents the 47th District, which includes the west side of New York City, made quite the stink in a thread posted to his X account on Wednesday.

Let’s be clear. Allowing Trump to hold an event at MSG is equivalent to the infamous Nazis rally at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 1939 2/3 — Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (@bradhoylman) October 9, 2024

A particularly outrageous part of his thread involved claiming that Trump being allowed to hold his event at MSG "is equivalent to the infamous Nazis rally at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 1939," which certainly drew strong reactions in reply. Amy Curtis at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted some of the best responses.

Hoylman-Sigal also went on to claim that what he saw as "a disastrous decision" for MSG Trump to hold his rally there somehow, without evidence, would "endanger the public safety of New Yorkers and has the potential to incite widespread violence."

This is a disastrous decision by Madison Square Garden that will endanger the public safety of New Yorkers and has the potential to incite widespread violence.



For the good of NYC and its residents, I demand @TheGarden keep our city safe by cancelling the Trump rally 3/3 — Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (@bradhoylman) October 9, 2024

It's bad enough that Hoylman-Sigal has a problem with freedom of assembly and is looking to shut down the speech of a political candidate he disagrees with. Whether the senator likes it or not, Trump could very well end up becoming the next president of the United States.

This is what fascists do, though, making it even more chilling that Hoylman-Sigal would bring up a Nazi rally, relying on an oft-used but nevertheless tiring refrain from the left. Meanwhile, the senator belongs to the part that claims to be about "democracy."

Among those responding to Hoylman-Sigal's post included Rep. Elise Stefanik, a fellow New Yorker and chairwoman of the House Republican Caucus, as well as the New York GOP.

This is a disgrace.



If you had a shred of dignity you would remove this post and immediately apologize.



Do you agree with this, @GovKathyHochul?@SenGillibrand?@SenSchumer?



Every elected Democrat should be asked on the record if they agree with this statement. https://t.co/nBEIzwx061 — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) October 9, 2024

🚨🚨🚨



Kathy Hochul, Hakeem Jeffries, and the New York Democrat Party must immediately denounce this dangerous and unhinged rhetoric from this radical Leftist who has also been inexcusably silent when it comes to condemning antisemitism.



President Trump has faced two… https://t.co/pLgBvBq13q — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) October 9, 2024

Trump and his allies believe that New York could be in play this time, and have for some months now.

Hochul's political X account posted a clip of Trump announcing at a rally that they had rented out MSG and that they're "going to make a play in New York," acknowledging it "hasn't been done in a long time." Her post made no mention of Hoylman-Sigal's ridiculous rhetoric, though.

Donald Trump is spending the final days of the race campaigning in … New York City. https://t.co/Vpe5ZcMURZ — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) October 9, 2024



