Biden Runs Clean Up After Botching Hurricane Helene Response

As Hurricane Helene crashed into the U.S. over the weekend, President Joe Biden took another trip to his beach house in Delaware.

After barreling through a number of southern states, millions of people are without power and thousands are missing. When asked about the damage Sunday, Biden said all federal resources had already been deployed and that nothing else could be done.

"Do you have any words to the victims of the hurricane?"



BIDEN: "We've given everything that we have."



"Are there any more resources the federal government could be giving them?"



BIDEN: "No." pic.twitter.com/jDMNGhpjOz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2024

Biden returned to the White House Sunday and attempted to clean up his initial response Monday morning.

REPORTER: "On the hurricane, why weren't you and VP Harris here in Washington commanding this this weekend?"



BIDEN: "I was commanding! I was on the phone..." pic.twitter.com/ak07MAcGiL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2024

President Biden on federal response to Hurricane Helene: "We are not leaving until the job is done." pic.twitter.com/HdODPFtH8y — CSPAN (@cspan) September 30, 2024

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is in Georgia today visiting some of the devastation.

BIDEN: "I expect to be down there by Wednesday or Thursday, it will be clear for me to go. You guys have traveled with me, you know there's an entourage. It can be disruptive."



REPORTER: "President Trump could be down there today in Georgia. Is that disruptive?" pic.twitter.com/KffL3cR6Py — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2024

We are now heading to Valdosta, Georgia, in order to pay my respects and bring lots of relief material, including fuel, equipment, water, and other things, to the State… pic.twitter.com/jwYBBDPTWy — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 30, 2024