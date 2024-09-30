Biden Runs Clean Up After Botching Hurricane Helene Response

As Hurricane Helene crashed into the U.S. over the weekend, President Joe Biden took another trip to his beach house in Delaware.
After barreling through a number of southern states, millions of people are without power and thousands are missing. When asked about the damage Sunday, Biden said all federal resources had already been deployed and that nothing else could be done.
"Do you have any words to the victims of the hurricane?"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2024
BIDEN: "We've given everything that we have."
"Are there any more resources the federal government could be giving them?"
BIDEN: "No." pic.twitter.com/jDMNGhpjOz
Biden returned to the White House Sunday and attempted to clean up his initial response Monday morning.
REPORTER: "On the hurricane, why weren't you and VP Harris here in Washington commanding this this weekend?"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2024
BIDEN: "I was commanding! I was on the phone..." pic.twitter.com/ak07MAcGiL
President Biden on federal response to Hurricane Helene: "We are not leaving until the job is done." pic.twitter.com/HdODPFtH8y— CSPAN (@cspan) September 30, 2024
Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is in Georgia today visiting some of the devastation.
BIDEN: "I expect to be down there by Wednesday or Thursday, it will be clear for me to go. You guys have traveled with me, you know there's an entourage. It can be disruptive."— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2024
REPORTER: "President Trump could be down there today in Georgia. Is that disruptive?" pic.twitter.com/KffL3cR6Py
Recommended
We are now heading to Valdosta, Georgia, in order to pay my respects and bring lots of relief material, including fuel, equipment, water, and other things, to the State… pic.twitter.com/jwYBBDPTWy— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 30, 2024
Former President Trump arrives in Georgia: "The Governor's doing a very good job. He's having a hard time getting the President on the phone...The federal government is not being responsive...the Vice President, she's out someplace campaigning looking for money." pic.twitter.com/2evEuyW6VF— CSPAN (@cspan) September 30, 2024
Join the conversation as a VIP Member