Tipsheet

Biden Runs Clean Up After Botching Hurricane Helene Response

Katie Pavlich
September 30, 2024 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Hurricane Helene crashed into the U.S. over the weekend, President Joe Biden took another trip to his beach house in Delaware. 

After barreling through a number of southern states, millions of people are without power and thousands are missing. When asked about the damage Sunday, Biden said all federal resources had already been deployed and that nothing else could be done. 

Biden returned to the White House Sunday and attempted to clean up his initial response Monday morning. 

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is in Georgia today visiting some of the devastation. 

