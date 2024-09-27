Here's What a Totally Gone Biden Said About the 2nd Amendment

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced another executive order on gun control, this time to regarding “red flag laws.” During his remarks, we saw a president who was truly not all there as he ranted and raved against the Second Amendment, telling lies not only about gun control, but his political opponents as well.

Earlier this month, the AP posted a headline claiming that Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) referred to school shootings as "fact of life." It was so egregious the outlet was forced to delete it, but the narrative persisted. Biden repeated it on Thursday, three weeks later, though he slurred his way through and incorrectly referred to Vance as "Secretary Vance."

"I'm going to be very blunt," Biden said, as he proceeded not to be and repeat a falsehood. "Secretary Vance of Ohio has called these 'facts of life,'" he continued, as the crowd reacted. The president's tone then turned to screaming as he wanted to know, "Who the hell do these people think they are?!"

In reality, Vance had deeply lamented school shootings, and he called to stop make them soft targets. "I don’t like that this is a fact of life," he actually said. "But if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools."

Biden's not the only one to promote this lie, as the Harris-Walz campaign, the DNC, and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, have also repeated it.

The president also repeated a lie about Americans not being able to buy cannons, though that's been thoroughly debunked for years. He still keeps repeating it, though.

"I taught constitutional law for years, constitutional law," he slurred. It was then that he started screaming once more. "Never was the Second Amendment meant to be absolute. Back when it was passed, you could not own a cannon! No, I-I'm not joking," he insisted as the audience started laughing.

Even The Washington Post's Glenn Kessler awarded Biden "Four Pinocchios" for this lie. "Biden has already been fact-checked on this claim — and it’s been deemed false. We have no idea where he conjured up this notion about a ban on cannon ownership in the early days of the Republic, but he needs to stop making this claim," Kessler wrote in a fact-check from three years ago.

It's particularly embarrassing that Biden presents himself as someone who was a law school professor.

The clip of Biden didn't just involve butchering the Second Amendment, but also a President Thomas Jefferson quote. "People are like, the, uh, you know, the, uh, the liberty of Americans is watered with the blood of patriots. Like hell," Biden continued, to more laughter from the crowd. "I'm serious, think about it," he insisted, gesturing for emphasis. "Think about it! It was never absolute--never, never, never, never!" After whining like a petulant child, he told the crowd, to more applause, "It's time we increase funding for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives."

The correct Jefferson quote is, "The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants."

He may be gone mentally, but Biden is still somehow our sitting president, and Vice President Kamala Harris covers up for it. Meanwhile, she has claimed she's a gun owner, though she's raised some serious doubts and has been an irresponsible one at that. Further, Harris also supports gun confiscation.