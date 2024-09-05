The Media Lies Add Up
An Already Quiet Harris Campaign Silences the Press as She Gets an Endorsement...
Jake Tapper and Jeffrey Goldberg, Good Buddies Who Hate Trump
What If Trump Runs Ahead of His Poll Numbers -- Again?
Kamala Harris's Banana Republic on Free Speech
The New Manifesto: Kamala Harris and the Rise of a Revolutionary America
You Will Never Understand How Evil They Are
Kamala Harris Vows Death Tax Increase
How Elon Musk Would Be Part of Trump's Administration
Arizona Faces Massive Lawsuit After Refusing to Remove Illegal Aliens from Voter Rolls
Father of Suspect In Georgia School Shooting Arrested
10 Months Into Israel-Hamas War, Biden WH Doubts Terrorist Group Wants a Deal
Parties Are Back in Court for Trump's January 6 Election Interference Case
Canada Just Did What the U.S. Should Do to Its Borders
Tipsheet

No, Associated Press, JD Vance Didn't Say That About the Georgia School Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 05, 2024 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

When I saw the headline, I knew it was garbage. The Associated Press is back to its old games, and the victim is Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Donald Trump’s running mate.

Advertisement

The headline read, “JD Vance says school shootings are a ‘fact of life,’ calls for better security.” Vance was speaking about the tragic shooting in Georgia, where Colt Gray, 14, shot and killed four people at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia. A school resource officer engaged Gray, who later surrendered to police. His father, Colin Gray, 54, was arrested today and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

 The incident has reignited the debates surrounding gun control and having armed police at schools. The latter is a public safety policy that works—it’s proven. But Democrats don’t like it because it addresses the issue in a way that doesn’t involve moving the needle toward gun confiscation. The Associated Press tried to smear Vance as cold-hearted with that headline. Here’s what he said, which ironically is included in the article [emphasis mine]: 

“If these psychos are going to go after our kids we’ve got to be prepared for it,” Vance said at a rally in Phoenix. “We don’t have to like the reality that we live in, but it is the reality we live in. We’ve got to deal with it.” 

The Ohio senator was asked by a journalist what can be done to stop school shootings. He said further restricting access to guns, as many Democrats advocate, won’t end them, noting they happen in states with both lax and strict gun laws. He touted efforts in Congress to give schools more money for security. 

“I don’t like that this is a fact of life,” Vance said. “But if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools. We’ve got to bolster security so if a psycho wants to walk through the front door and kill a bunch of children they’re not able.” 

Recommended

Arizona Faces Massive Lawsuit After Refusing to Remove Illegal Aliens from Voter Rolls Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

He never said school shootings are a fact of life. What he actually said was, “I don’t like that this is a fact of life.” It’s pure, outright dishonesty, and it quickly got exposed: 

Corrections are in order, AP.

UPDATE: They deleted the tweet.

Advertisement
Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Arizona Faces Massive Lawsuit After Refusing to Remove Illegal Aliens from Voter Rolls Sarah Arnold
Watch What Happens When a Lefty 'Soy Boy' Tries to Assault a Man With a Pro-Trump Flag Matt Vespa
The Media Lies Add Up Victor Davis Hanson
DOJ Just Made an Announcement About Russia and the Election. Does Anyone Believe Them? Katie Pavlich
Father of Suspect In Georgia School Shooting Arrested Sarah Arnold
Kamala's Top Surrogate Just Bulldozed One of Her Only Policy Proposals Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Arizona Faces Massive Lawsuit After Refusing to Remove Illegal Aliens from Voter Rolls Sarah Arnold
Advertisement