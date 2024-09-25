Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Iran While They Plot to Kill Him
Townhall Is Hiring!
This Basic Tool Was Unavailable During Trump Assassination Attempt
IDF Chief Says Ground War Operations in Lebanon Are in the Works
The Real Kamala Harris
Reason Secret Service Made Rare Decision to Send Counter Snipers to Butler Rally...
Flashback: Harris Pressured Obama Admin to Give Illegal Immigrants Law Licenses
Boeing Under Fire After Report Found That Employees Were Told to Prioritize Speed...
Top University's Students Back a Republican Candidate for First Time In 12 Years
Desperate Much? Colin Allred Tries to Take Credit for Ted Cruz's Bill
Move to Nullify ATF's Backdoor Universal Background Check Rule Ultimately Futile
Here’s What Vance Said About His Upcoming Debate With Tim Walz
Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary: Let's 'Extinguish' Trump 'for Good'
Kamala Harris to Sit for Interview With MSNBC
Tipsheet

Did Joe Biden Really Just Say That About Kamala Harris?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 25, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

President Joe Biden squashed Vice President Kamala Harris’s efforts to distance herself from her administration’s failures over the past three and a half years. 

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Biden said the quiet part out loud and admitted what we all knew to be true: as “Vice President, there wasn’t a single thing that I did that she couldn’t do.” 

While stumping for Harris on The View, Biden appeared to blame Harris for the failures the U.S. is facing, such as crime, immigration, and inflation. 

“So I was able to delegate her responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy,” he said. 

The president’s remarks contradict everything Harris has said since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee. 

“Clearly I am not Joe Biden, and I am certainly not Donald Trump, and what I do offer is a new generation of leadership for our country,” Harris said earlier this month. 

Harris has also tried to distance herself from other aspects of the Biden Administration, such as the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, the economy, and the ongoing southern border crisis. 

Recommended

Unhinged Democrat Goes Nuclear at House Hearing Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Political commentator Megyn Kelly said that Harris “Can't both have the benefit of trying to act like she was tough guy number two in their last person in the room saying, go for it, Joe, love your plan let's do it exactly as you want,” and then later claiming no responsibility for it. 

Harris has already embraced policies that echo Biden’s— for instance, her tax plan.

The vice president’s economic plans are an extended version of Biden’s, which critics claim will significantly burden Americans earning more than $400,000. In return, small business owners will suffer because their taxes will increase, resulting in people being laid off and consumer prices skyrocketing. 

However, Harris insists she has a whole new plan with new proposals that differ from the failures of the Biden-Harris Administration. 

“My approach is about new ideas, new policies that are directed at the current moment. And also, to be very honest with you, my focus is very much in what we need to do over the next ten, twenty years to catch up to the twenty first century,” Harris told Philadelphia’s Action News 6 ABC. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Unhinged Democrat Goes Nuclear at House Hearing Mia Cathell
The Real Kamala Harris Ann Coulter
BREAKING: A Democratic Scandal in Maryland's Senate Race Guy Benson
Jill Biden Just Made a Weird Announcement About the Defense Department Mia Cathell
Here’s What Vance Said About His Upcoming Debate With Tim Walz Madeline Leesman
UN Secretary General Gets a Harsh Reminder Why Lebanon Is Getting Bombed Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Unhinged Democrat Goes Nuclear at House Hearing Mia Cathell
Advertisement