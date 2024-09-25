Did Joe Biden Really Just Say That About Kamala Harris?

President Joe Biden squashed Vice President Kamala Harris’s efforts to distance herself from her administration’s failures over the past three and a half years.

On Wednesday, Biden said the quiet part out loud and admitted what we all knew to be true: as “Vice President, there wasn’t a single thing that I did that she couldn’t do.”

While stumping for Harris on The View, Biden appeared to blame Harris for the failures the U.S. is facing, such as crime, immigration, and inflation.

“So I was able to delegate her responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy,” he said.

UH-OH🚨: Biden ADMITS on THE VIEW all the failures over the past 4 years are also on Kamala.



"As VP, there wasn't a single thing that I did that she couldn't do and so I was able to delegate her responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy” - Joe Biden… pic.twitter.com/Aq6ZhkWf8v — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) September 25, 2024

The president’s remarks contradict everything Harris has said since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.

“Clearly I am not Joe Biden, and I am certainly not Donald Trump, and what I do offer is a new generation of leadership for our country,” Harris said earlier this month.

Harris has also tried to distance herself from other aspects of the Biden Administration, such as the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, the economy, and the ongoing southern border crisis.

Political commentator Megyn Kelly said that Harris “Can't both have the benefit of trying to act like she was tough guy number two in their last person in the room saying, go for it, Joe, love your plan let's do it exactly as you want,” and then later claiming no responsibility for it.

Harris has already embraced policies that echo Biden’s— for instance, her tax plan.

The vice president’s economic plans are an extended version of Biden’s, which critics claim will significantly burden Americans earning more than $400,000. In return, small business owners will suffer because their taxes will increase, resulting in people being laid off and consumer prices skyrocketing.

However, Harris insists she has a whole new plan with new proposals that differ from the failures of the Biden-Harris Administration.

“My approach is about new ideas, new policies that are directed at the current moment. And also, to be very honest with you, my focus is very much in what we need to do over the next ten, twenty years to catch up to the twenty first century,” Harris told Philadelphia’s Action News 6 ABC.