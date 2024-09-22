Walz Roasted for Major Slip Up

Democrat vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn) let slip the truth behind the Biden-Harris Administration— and the agenda he’s been touting since becoming Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

During a campaign stop In Pennsylvania, Walz declared that America cannot “afford four more years of this.”

While criticizing former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Walz promised to bring Harris home, claiming Vance and Trump want to “instill fear.”

“They want to tell you that [you should] just get over it, it's a fact of life. This is the way it is,” he said. “[Harris] simply has said it doesn't have to be this way. It doesn't have to be this way. We can't afford four more years of this."

Tim Walz: “We can’t afford four more years of this.”



Kamala is in office right now.

She’s the “this”pic.twitter.com/d6FDhzmxK5 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) September 21, 2024

While it is unclear what exactly Walz was referring to when he said the U.S can’t “afford four more years,” social media had a frenzy pointing to obvious issues the Biden-Harris Administration has caused.

Trump: "I approve this message" — SteveJ777 🇺🇸 (@StevieJ3210) September 21, 2024

He actually can tell the truth once in a while! 😂😂 — Jay 🇺🇸 (@AngryOlderDude) September 22, 2024

Walz is right. We cannot afford 4 more years of woke incompetence. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) September 21, 2024

Thanks to Bidenomics, prices are up 17.3 percent, with food prices increasing 20.2 percent. Rent costs are up 19 percent, and electricity costs are up 25 percent.

Since January 2021, when President Joe Biden first took office, the price of ground beef shot up 26 percent.The recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) data found that overall grocery items increased by 22 percent when Trump left the White House.

In addition, illegal immigration has swept through the country, destroying American communities and taking innocent lives.

The United States is also on the brink of WWIII due to Biden and Harris’ policies. Hundreds of millions of dollars have gone toward foreign countries peddling war and corruption, while the U.S.’s own border has not been helped.

So, yes, Walz, you’re right. America cannot afford to spend another four years under a Harris Administration.